HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Magical views of Mizen Head are up for grabs in Goleen five-bed farmhouse for €425,000

January 4th, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Five-bed with 3.7 acre plot for €425,000.

THIS restored farmhouse is within sight of some of West Cork’s most iconic landmarks – the Fastnet Rock and Mizen Head.

Located in Goleen, so just minutes from Ireland’s most south-westerly point, the traditional residence sits on a 3.7 acre plot and is guiding €425,000.

Modernised to a high standard, the residence has a large kitchen/diner which offers a warm and welcoming communal space.

This is counterbalanced by more intimate spaces, including a sunroom on the western elevation which has glorious views of the Fastnet lighthouse.

The sizeable property also boasts a garage and stone outbuildings. For more, contact Colm Cleary of James Lyons O’Keeffe, at 028-28122 or see westcorkproperty.com

