House of the week: Luxury on tap in Lisheen with cocktail bar and hot tub

IF you’re prone to Christmas tree envy, look away now as this week’s house has the perfect double height space to accommodate a real stunner.

But that’s only the start of envy-inducing features in Bay View House, a really impressive architecturally designed stone clad house located at Lisheen, Skibbereen.

On the market with a price tag of €595,000 the four-bed house sits on grounds of around 1.6 acres and enjoys views of landmarks like the Baltimore Beacon, Cape Clear, and Sherkin Island.

Built in 2008, it was renovated in 2013 and extends to 1,900 sq ft in an open plan design. Ceiling windows and a floor-to-ceiling window combine to create light, space and calm.

Automated motorised blinds are a feature, although the property is incredibly private and secluded.

The upside-down house has its bedrooms on the ground floor. The master has French doors which open onto a sun terrace area with views of the estuary.

A first floor living room also boasts a cocktail area with bar. A German designed kitchen is also located on this level and enjoys sea views.

The grounds feature a garage, utility outbuilding, an organic orchard and two polytunnels. If the cocktail bar doesn’t grab your attention, there’s also an outdoor lounge area with a hot tub complete with outdoor shower facility and kids play area.

For more contact Marie Kelly on [email protected]