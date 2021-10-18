HOUSE OF THE WEEK Leap four-bed for €325,000

Lakeside bungalow is a real gardener’s paradise

A FORMER school, with highly-sought after fibre broadband and tropical gardens, is a really ‘class’ addition to the local property market,

The four-bedroom bungalow was a built as a school in the 1970s. But it has since been carefully renovated and modified into a comfortable and spacious home which represents excellent value for money.

The School House is on a site of 1.25 acres of quality landscaped gardens with an almost tropical vibe. There’s a mix ofgarden influences including Asian, Japanese, woodland, rockeries, orchard, vegetable growing areas, various private patio areas and lawns. Combined it’s a space full of charm and tranquility.

The home also has a south-facing conservatory/orangery type room, a garage, potting shed and other storage areas.

It’s located in Ballinlough, which is central to Leap and Skibbereen.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing this sale. See sfon.ie or call 023-8833995.

