HOUSE OF THE WEEK Leap four-bed for €325,000

October 18th, 2021 5:50 PM

By Southern Star Team

Lakeside bungalow is a real gardener’s paradise

A FORMER school, with highly-sought after fibre broadband and tropical gardens, is a really ‘class’ addition to the local property market,

The four-bedroom bungalow was a built as a school in the 1970s. But it has since been carefully renovated and modified into a comfortable and spacious home which represents excellent value for money.

The School House is on a site of 1.25 acres of quality landscaped gardens with an almost tropical vibe. There’s a mix  ofgarden influences including Asian, Japanese, woodland, rockeries, orchard, vegetable growing areas, various private patio areas and lawns. Combined it’s a space full of charm and tranquility.

The home also has a south-facing conservatory/orangery type room, a garage, potting shed and other storage areas.

It’s located in Ballinlough, which is central to Leap and Skibbereen.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing this sale. See sfon.ie or call 023-8833995.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed on 1.25 acre site for €325,000.

Location

Beside Ballinlough Lake, near Leap and Skibbereen.

Selling points

Value for money and tropical gardens.

