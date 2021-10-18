HOUSE OF THE WEEK Leap four-bed for €325,000

Lakeside bungalow is a real gardener’s paradise
A FORMER school, with highly-sought after fibre broadband and tropical gardens, is a really ‘class’ addition to the local property market,
The four-bedroom bungalow was a built as a school in the 1970s. But it has since been carefully renovated and modified into a comfortable and spacious home which represents excellent value for money.
The School House is on a site of 1.25 acres of quality landscaped gardens with an almost tropical vibe. There’s a mix ofgarden influences including Asian, Japanese, woodland, rockeries, orchard, vegetable growing areas, various private patio areas and lawns. Combined it’s a space full of charm and tranquility.
The home also has a south-facing conservatory/orangery type room, a garage, potting shed and other storage areas.
It’s located in Ballinlough, which is central to Leap and Skibbereen.
Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill is managing this sale. See sfon.ie or call 023-8833995.
AT A GLANCE
Summary
Four-bed on 1.25 acre site for €325,000.
Location
Beside Ballinlough Lake, near Leap and Skibbereen.
Selling points
Value for money and tropical gardens.