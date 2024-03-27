HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Kilbrittain four-bed with bonus self-contained apartment

Relaxed living that’s in easy reach of beaches.

SPACE and sea views are two of the key ingredients which will attract buyers to Clonkellure, a property on the market outside Kilbrittain.

The 3,700sq ft home sits on two acres and has gone on the market with DNG Galvin for €670,000.

Clonkellure is located at Clashavanna, about a kilometre outside the much loved village.

Auctioneer Majella Galvin says the property is in ‘turn key condition’. ‘It has just hit the market and is already generating a lot of interest, especially from overseas,’ said Majella.

The four-bedroom home – with the option to convert one of the rooms into a further bedroom, features huge ground floor space, with an open-plan kitchen/dining area.

There’s fantastic sea views from the dining area and an opportunity to soak up some sunshine on the south-facing sunken patio.

Back inside there’s also relaxing space in the lounge, living room, open-plan kitchen dining area, utility room, guest WC, office, family bathroom, and four bedrooms.

Two of the bedrooms are ensuite.

The attic space has been converted into a self-contained apartment or granny flat, and could be ideal for accommodating guests or as it is currently used, as an additional bedroom/office/games area.

Clonkellure has been extensively updated and recent installations include new triple-glazed windows and doors, and a condensing boiler, resulting in an impressive B2 energy rating.

The property uses oil-fired central heating.

Outside, there’s a large detached garage to the rear of this home. The lower garden features apple trees, raspberry bushes, raised vegetable beds, and a chicken run.

Kilbrittain National School is just 1km away, while there are a host of secondary school options in Bandon, or indeed Kinsale.

And the proximity to beaches and the joys of the outdoors are another attraction.

For inquiries contact DNG Galvin at 023-8844958 or email [email protected].