HOUSE OF THE WEEK Glengarriff four-bed seeking €465,000

Stone mad for this split-level with views of Bantry Bay

AN unusual design, combined with a great location, has created a bit of a stir around this Glengarriff four-bed.

Fresh on the market with Martin Swanton, it has an asking price of €465,000.

The house is set on a site of three-quarters of an acre of nicely kept gardens, and the overall vibe is rugged and solid, in keeping with the natural environment and views of Bantry Bay.

Selling agent Martin says: ‘The house is built and finished to a very high standard including natural stone-built external walls, internal Ducon concrete floors, uPVC double glazed windows and patio doors, nothing is spared.’

Accommodation comprises a living room with a large kitchen/dining room with a feature A-shaped glazed unit and has access to the south-facing balcony.

On the ground floor there are two large double bedrooms both with ensuites and walk-in wardrobes, and access to the outdoors.

Access to the top floor is presently via a Stira folding attic staircase to a large landing and two spacious bedrooms.

Overall Martin sums up this spot as ‘a well-built, well-located and well-maintained house only a short drive to the beautiful Glengarriff’. It’s a property finished to the highest standard both internally and externally.’

See swantonproperty.com

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed with 0.75 acre site for €465,000.

Location

Dromadrom, Glengarriff.

Selling points

Views, high-end finish.