HOUSE OF THE WEEK Glengarriff four-bed for €1.95m

Holy moly! Monks Priory is an absolute gem

LOCATIONS don’t get much sweeter than that enjoyed by this Georgian beauty on the Glengarriff shoreline.

Guiding €1.95m, Monks Priory is a really special property comprising a 3,500 sq ft four-bed house, a two-bed cottage, a boat house and greenhouse.

Reception rooms enjoy 10ft high ceilings, with tall windows to access the extraordinary views over Bantry Bay. There’s also a contemporary conservatory extension along with a study and separate library.

If additional space is needed (unlikely, but still), there’s the luxury of a fully-floored 1,000 sq ft attic.

Outside is just as magical with a private shoreline and a 2,000 sq ft cedar wood deck, which extends out above the sloping gardens. In a word: sublime.

The sale is being managed by Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. Contact sfon.ie or tel 023-8833995.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bed Georgian house, with two-bed guest house, for €1.95m.

Location

Glengarriff village is 1km away; Bantry is 16km.

Selling points

Location and private shoreline.