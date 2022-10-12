HOUSE OF THE WEEK Glengarriff four-bed for €1.95m

Holy moly! Monks Priory is an absolute gem
LOCATIONS don’t get much sweeter than that enjoyed by this Georgian beauty on the Glengarriff shoreline.
Guiding €1.95m, Monks Priory is a really special property comprising a 3,500 sq ft four-bed house, a two-bed cottage, a boat house and greenhouse.
Reception rooms enjoy 10ft high ceilings, with tall windows to access the extraordinary views over Bantry Bay. There’s also a contemporary conservatory extension along with a study and separate library.
If additional space is needed (unlikely, but still), there’s the luxury of a fully-floored 1,000 sq ft attic.
Outside is just as magical with a private shoreline and a 2,000 sq ft cedar wood deck, which extends out above the sloping gardens. In a word: sublime.
The sale is being managed by Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. Contact sfon.ie or tel 023-8833995.
AT A GLANCE
Summary
Four-bed Georgian house, with two-bed guest house, for €1.95m.
Property
Oct, 2022
Location
Glengarriff village is 1km away; Bantry is 16km.
Selling points
Location and private shoreline.