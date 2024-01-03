HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Garnish views on offer at Bocarnagh

Three-bedroom property outside Glengarriff for €345,000

COASTAL views towards Garnish Island will attract prospective buyers to this renovated farmhouse near Glengarriff.

The property at Bocarnagh is set on three acres of gardens and consists of a two or three-bedroom farmhouse, which has been extended, and a self-contained studio apartment.

The property is perched a site overlooking Glengarriff’s outer harbour, with stunning views across to Garnish Island.

Selling agent Olivia Hanafin of Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill said the sellers have owned the property for the last four decades, and used it as a second residence where they spent five or six months of the year.

‘They loved their time at the property but they’re both in their 80s now and its time to sell the property so somebody who will enjoy it as much as they have done throughout the years,’ she said.

The original farmhouse was extensively renovated and now includes double glazed windows, oil-fired central heating, and tile or timber floors throughout. The Bocarnagh home’s sitting room/dining room has a large picture window to make the most of those coastal views, while the downstair also includes a separate kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.

Upstairs there is an additional room which could be used as another bedroom or for alternative uses, perhaps as an office. The upstairs room’s elevation also makes it the perfect place to make the most of the views.

Adjacent to the farmhouse is a detached studio apartment located on the grounds. The self-contained accommodation is ideal for guest accommodation or could also be used as an office or as an artist’s studio.

The farmhouse is located less than 6km west of the much-loved village of Glengarriff, while nearby attractions include the forest park in Glengarriff and various swimming spots in the town and beyond.

The towns of Bantry and Castletownbere are also within easy driving reach. There are two primary schools with a 4km radius of the property. The house has an E2 BER rating.

The house is on the market for €345,000. For inquiries call Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill West Cork at 027 31030.