HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Four-bed outside Bandon for €595k

Easy living at chilled Carhue

THE joys of the country are very much in show at this home in Carhue, a little outside Bandon town.

The 244sq m home is built on a half an acre which includes a homemade pond, in an area of rich grazing farmlands.

The four/five bedroom home is on the market with selling agent David Busteed of Sherry FitzGerald Brennan Busteed for €595,000.

Inside is a home with a very modern feel, having been built just 18 years ago. The reception area features solid oak flooring with double doors which lead to the lounge, with marble

fireplace.

The family room has a solid oak fireplace and multi-fuel stove and is wired with surround speakers for entertainment. An archway leads to the kitchen/dining room. The cherry wood fitted kitchen has a granite worktop and includes integrated appliances and recessed lighting, which extends to the dining area.

Double French doors lead to the side of the property. The utility room with units and sink is plumbed for washing machine and dryer and has a door to the rear of the property.

The guest toilet has been upgraded.

The buyer can decide whether the home office/playroom – with built-in storage units – is best suited for work or play.

One of the bedrooms is downstairs, with ensuite and shower.

Upstairs, the spacious landing has pine flooring and walk-in airing press.

The large master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and a large ensuite, while the two other bedrooms have built-in units.

There’s another decision to be made on whether to make the other room upstairs a bedroom, or to use it as the home office.

The family bathroom includes shower and corner jacuzzi.

The attic has been floored and is fully lighted, with access via a Stira ladder.

The house has a B2 energy rating and uses oil-fired central heating. It has a private bore well. The sewerage has a bio-cycle unit.

The property also has a 400sq ft detached garage with automatic roller shutter door.

While there’s plenty of countryside views to enjoy, and a recently constructed pond on the property, this home has plenty of privacy, with double entrance gates off the road with natural stone wall.

Laragh National School is 1.9kms from Carhue, with three other primary schools within 5kms. Bandon’s secondary schools are 6kms away.

Buses to Cork and further west are accessible at the stop at Bandon Industrial Estate, a little over 2kms away.

For inquiries contact David Busteed at 023 8854444 or email [email protected].