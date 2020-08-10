HOUSE OF THE WEEK Four-bed near Glengarriff for €595,000

Wooden it be nice to call this luxury property home?

WHO knows if any of us will get to hit the slopes this year and enjoy a ski holiday. It’s anyone’s guess. But in the meantime, this property near Glengarriff has very definite mountain lodge/luxury chalet vibes going on.

The snow might not be a dead cert, but what you can rely on is fresh country air, located deep in the West Cork countryside, as well as stylish surroundings.

New to market with Martin Swanton, the four-bed, 3,500 sq ft house on 1.2 acres has an asking price of €595,000

Located in Esknafeelina, near Glengarriff, the house was built in the early 2000s, and has had a number of upgrades since construction.

The interior is very impressive in terms of scale and original design. Walls and ceilings are clad in wood, creating a wonderfully warm and ambient feel throughout.

A large hallway leads to a double height reception area with statement fireplace that will literally stop you in your tracks. Snow, or no snow, you’ll want to cosy up here.

The kitchen is super spacious and stylish (eg granite worktop, Bosch dishwasher, American style Bosch fridge) with a roomy dining space. Off this area is a playroom, which is one of the many examples of clever use of space and planning in this home.

Staying on the ground floor there’s the utility, pantry, ground floor WC, a twin bedroom and a large office/library which could make a fifth bedroom if required.

The rest of the bedroom accommodation is on the first floor which also features an attractive mezzanine area overlooking the sitting room.

The master suite has access to a large sheltered balcony which runs the length of the building. The attic has a large storage room with access from a fixed staircase.

We’re not done yet ... the garden features a separate building which would be ideal for a studio or den of sorts. Perhaps the new owners will be inspired to build a home sauna in keeping with the building. Either way it’s more space, which can be used a million and one ways.

The building is wrapped with a deck, which is sheltered by a veranda-style porch in places, along with mature trees and woodland.

For more on this property contact Martiin Swanton on swantonproperty.com or tel 028 37677.