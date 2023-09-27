HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bedroom detached house in Lissarda for €690,000

Understated grandeur at Underhill Cottage

AN impressive hideaway in Lissarda with private access and huge outdoor space will have plenty of appeal.

Underhill Cottage is a five-bedroom detached home in Lissarda on the market with for €690,000 with Savills.

An impressive property, it would be very easy to miss Underhill Cottage, with the house hidden from sight through its private entrance, with access via a bridge crossing a stream to the house’s wrought iron entrance gate.

The house has a red brick natural stone façade, with timber barge boards and finials.

The front entrance to Underhill Cottage is through the reception space via the conservatory.

The reception area features a large solid oak curved staircase, with natural light coming through.

On the ground floor is the drawing room with a redbrick fireplace with a solid fuel stove insert. The large drawing room features a bay window, and has dual aspect.

The open kitchen and dining room also features redbrick fireplace and stove inserts, as well as timber-panelled ceiling.

The lounge follows similar suit with exposed original stone walls and a natural wood fireplace and stove insert.

One of Underhill Cottage’s five bedrooms is on the ground floor, with en suite, as well as utility room cloakroom and guest

toilets.

Heading upstairs, the master bedroom is spacious with large bay window, en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. There are three more double bedrooms upstairs, one with en suite.

The attic space has been converted, with a staircase from the landing bringing you to a shower room. Further attic space could be used for storage or as office or study.

The 67sq m basement has a garage opening and runs the depth of the property – an opportunity to further develop, perhaps?

To the rear of the property is a large patio space and garden.

The 13 acres of outdoor space provide room to room and includes forestry, grasslands, and a stream. There is also a large barn outbuilding that comes with stables.

Underhill Cottage has a D1 BER rating, ground floor underfloor heating, with oil-fired central heating. It has a septic tank and uses well water.

For inquiries see savills.ie or contact [email protected] or telephone 021 4271371.