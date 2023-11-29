HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bedroom bungalow with garages in Nohoval on market for €795,000

A mix of space and comfort in Nohoval

‘A WORLD of possibility’ is how selling agents DNG Galvin describe this spacious home in the Nohoval countryside.

Sitting on a 0.59 acre site, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom dormer bungalow is in Ballyvorane South, a short walk to the Nohoval village, and is selling for €795,000.

There’s three reception rooms on the ground floor, along with two large bedrooms, along with a downstairs bathroom and a guest WC.

There’s a modern and well equipped kitchen, with a high-end finish, and capturing plenty of light, which is complemented by a utility room.

On the first floor, there’s three more bedrooms, one with en suite, and the family bathroom.

Outside, the large patio and landscaped gardens offer countryside views.

The two detached garages presents the exciting potential for conversion into residential space, subject to planning permission, says selling agent Majella Galvin. ‘This opens up a world of possibilities, from additional accommodation to a home office or generating rental income.’

This property boasts an impressive B energy rating and uses oil-fired central heating.

Contact DNG Galvin at 023 8844958