HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Five-bed dormer for €345,000

FAMILIES needing a bit of room to roam will be interested in this five-bedroom property a short hop from Coppeen.

On the market with DNG Galvin, this dormer bungalow in the townland of Mallow (not to be confused with the North Cork town), Enniskeane, sits on a one-acre plot and has a large south-facing garden to soak up the sun.

On the ground floor there’s a spacious sitting room, large kitchen/dining room suitable for family gatherings, while there’s a dedicated playroom with wooden floors to keep young ones occupied.

There’s also a bathroom and a large utility room on the ground floor. Two of the bedrooms are on the ground floor, both ensuite.



Upstairs, there are three additional bedrooms, each with ensuite, including the master bedroom with additional storage.

The house was built in 2005 and has an impressive B3 energy rating.

The playroom could be converted for office use for those considering working from home, while the house has access to broadband. The house has its own septic tank and well.

Coppeen National School is just 2km away – there are three national schools within 5km – while Maria Immaculata Community College in Dunmanway is 11km away.

Buses to Cork can be accessed in Coppeen. Gloun Cross is just 3km away.

‘The property is in turnkey condition and really is value for money. The owners are moving to Bandon as their family is grown up,’ said Majella Galvin of selling agent DNG Galvin.

The house is on the market for €345,000.

For enquiries contact [email protected] or telephone 023-8844958.