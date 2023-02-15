Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Enniskeane five-bed stylish family home for €725,000

February 15th, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

The Georgian home, above, has been impeccably restored.

Colourful restored Georgian gem on two acres

A GEORGIAN property dating to 1820 has been impeccably restored and is new to market, guiding €725,000. 

Mount Lodge is a five-bedroom, 3,406 sq ft residence that’s spectacular in terms of attention to detail with a perfect blend of original features, and modern day comforts. 

Standout features include high ceilings with cornice and coving finishes, spacious rooms, functioning antique fireplaces, cast iron radiators, sash windows, solid fuel stove, dual heating system and a hand-painted oak-fitted kitchen. 

Recent upgrades include a programme of insulation, new oil boiler, dual heating system, water pump, bathrooms and plantation window shutters. 

First floor accommodation includes morning room, drawing room, library room/bedroom six, two bedrooms and a bathroom. 

There is a large open plan room off the library which is ideal for use as a home office or studio. 

The lower floor accommodation includes conservatory, kitchen/dining room, the  bedrooms, bathroom, snug room, boot room with shower room off, and a large store room.

Owners have embraced colour throughout much of the interiors, with great results, and the vibe is that of a warm and inviting family home. 

The two acres of grounds are just as enchanting. 

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill are manging this sale. For more see sfon.ie or call 023 883 3995

***

