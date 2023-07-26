HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Cottage and lands featured in TV series selling for €950,000

AT A GLANCE

Summary

House and 22 acres of land near Glandore

Location

About 4.5kms from Glandore, about 20 minutes to Skibbereen and Clonakilty

Selling points

Incredible Atlantic views to take the breath away. Huge potential to renovate property. Links to daring art heist and chaotic chapter in Irish history

AN historic coastal property and lands in Cork where former heiress turned Irish Republican outlaw Rose Dugdale was apprehended is up for sale in West Cork for €950,000.

The property at Reenagreena is part of the extraordinary tale of Dugdale and the world’s biggest art heist. Dugdale was hiding out in the property when gardaí finally caught up with her in 1974 after the theft of artworks from the Beit collection in Wicklow.

It’s not hard to see the attraction of the property at Reenagreen, which is about a 10-minute drive to Glandore, taking in 22 acres of Atlantic coastline. ‘It’s an amazing place, looking out at the islands near the harbour,’ says Sean Carmody of selling agent Charles McCarthy. ‘The views from there are breathtaking.’

The property itself has three bedrooms, living room, kitchen, and storage room. It could do with extensive renovation of a potential buyer to make the most of the outdoor delights.

Rose Dugdale’s extraordinary escapades were revealed to a new generation by a three-part RTÉ1 documentary which continued this week called The Heiress and the Heist. The programme is expected to be broadcast to the US and international audiences via the Sundance Now streaming service.

The Heiress and the Heist told the story of how Oxford student and Dugdale became involved in the women’s rights and civil rights movement before drifting into the Republican movement, where she became involved with Eddie Gallagher.

In April 1974, Dugdale took part in the theft £8m worth of paintings from Alfred Beit’s then home Russborough House. After a nationwide hunt for the paintings, Dugdale was apprehended at a house she had rented in Glandore.

Dugdale had rented the property from local farmer Con Hayes at Reenagreena, a former owner of the property. Ten days before the robbery, Dugdale, using the alias Mrs Merrime, had agreed to pay Hayes £10 a week for the cottage and the use of his car for trips to Glandore.

Local gardaí Pat O’Leary and Billy Creedon based in Rosscarbery became alerted to Dugdale’s presence and she was later arrested as she returned to Reenagreena from a trip to Glandore.

The area of Reenagreena is much sought after. Nearby to the property is ‘Hideaway’ a large four-bedroomed coastal house which was significantly renovated in 2003. Hideaway, which was on the market for €795,000, has recently gone sale agreed with Charles McCarthy auctioneers.