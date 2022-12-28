Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Contemporary and roomy Kinsale five-bed for €950,000

December 28th, 2022 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

This is a contemporary home in a location that typically commands some of the highest prices in Cork, indeed in the whole country.

GUIDING just shy of €1m, this Kinsale property oozes luxury throughout. 

It’s a super-roomy, five-bed, four-bath, extending over a considerable 372m2, just 7kms outside the coastal town, which typically commands some of the highest property prices in the country. 

Accommodation is ideally suited to family life, with a well-planned-out flow, to allow for the right combination of both communal and cosy spaces. 

It comprises a welcoming hall, leading into a kitchen/breakfast/dining room space, a separate sun room along with other reception rooms. An attractive home office is another bonus, along with a show-stopping master suite, with dressing room and stand-out ensuite. 

There’s also a detached double garage with an upstairs games room, solar panels, and large, well maintained lawned gardens. 

Lots to play around with! 

Managing the sale is Josie Dinneen. For more information see jdpropertykinsale.ie. 

 

***

