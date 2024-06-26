HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Coastal three-bedroom home, steps from stunning beach

THE sun has finally started to emerge for summer and thoughts of seaside getaways are springing to mind. You won’t have too far to look at No 11 in Tragumna Holiday Homes, which has just gone on the market.

The three-bedroom house, which looks out towards Tragumna Beach, is selling with Hodnett Forde with a guide price of €325,000.

‘The vendors aren’t getting as much use out of it as they have travel commitments, it’s been looked after wonderfully over the years,’ said selling agent Mark Kelly of Hodnett Forde.

The 113.4 sq m (1,220 sq ft) home is part of a well maintained development, and No11 has a south-facing front garden with a patio to enjoy those precious sunny days.

Access is through the double-glazed doors, with a door to the living room. The living room, which looks out to the patio, has a feature open fireplace.

The dining room has open plan access to the kitchen, which is fitted with floor and wall cabinets, dishwasher, fridge and oven. There is a door to the utility which is a separate room, but Mark says there is the potential to open up the kitchen and utility into one space. The utility houses storage cupboards, and has a stainless steel sink unit.

There is a separate downstairs toilet also.

A large double bedroom looking to the back garden is also on the ground floor.

Upstairs are two more double bedrooms. The master bedroom has dual aspect, with a dormer window looking to the bay. The room has walk-in wardrobes, and ensuite with shower.

At the back of the house is an elevated garden area which is currently overgrown but is ripe to be reimagined.

The property has a management fee of around €450-€500 per annum. It is run by the residents’ management company with an annual general meeting. The property has a C3 BER rating.

There are plenty of outdoor activities on and off the water on the doorstep, while Skibbereen is only a short drive away. The Skibbereen Eagle pub is a short stroll from the house. Just like the Skibbereen Eagle this one may be worth keeping an eye on!

Viewing is by appointment.

For inquiries contact Mark Kelly at Hodnett Forde (023) 8833367.