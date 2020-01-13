HOUSE OF THE WEEK Clonakilty four-bed for €360,000

Edgy interiors will have style lovers swooning

AN EDGY home in a superb location will interest anyone on the move in 2020.

Located at Desert, on the old Timoleague Road, and just 500 metres from Clonakilty town centre, its location alone will be enough of a pull for many.

However, the exquisitely designed interior and clever use of space will get many others over the line.

With an asking price of €360,000, the house boasts three/four bedrooms (all ensuite) and extends to 1,660 sq ft.

Accommodation comprises a spacious hall; a living and dining space with patio doors opening out to a paved patio area and with an attractive bay window.

There’s also a very attractive raised fireplace with solid fuel stove.

The kitchen is truly unique with an antique bar counter, formerly of Blackbirds Pub, Connolly Street. One of the bedrooms is downstairs and of course can be converted, depending on need.

The other three bedrooms are upstairs.

The house is on an elevated site of 0.3 acres with a large front garden and rear yard.

This sale is being handled by Martin Kelleher. For more contact 023-8859111.

AT A GLANCE

Summary

Four-bedroomed ,1,660 sq ft home on 0.3 acres for €360,000.

Location

Desert, 500 metres from Clonakilty town centre, 2.5 miles from Inchydoney beach and within commuting distance of Cork city.

Selling points

Location and tasteful interior.

