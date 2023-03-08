Property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK Baltimore terraced four-bed is asking €695,000

March 8th, 2023 8:00 AM

By Emma Connolly

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

Pristine period property with stunning harbour views

A PERIOD home in Baltimore dating back to 1890 is causing ripples of excitement on the local property market and beyond. 

The four-bed on Salisbury Terrace, is a restored and extended residence enjoying spectacular views of Baltimore Harbour, and just a short walk from the village itself. 

The two-bed, end-of-terrace has plenty of attractive features, including a rubble limestone façade, and attractive wood and floor finishes. 

Photo: Niamh Whitty/www.pictureitsold.ie

Accommodation includes living room, kitchen/dining room, utility, shower room and wc on the ground floor. The first floor includes all four bedrooms and a family bathroom. The sale is being managed by estate agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill. For more see sfon.ie or call 023- 8833995. 

