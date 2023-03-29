HOUSE OF THE WEEK Ballinspittle four-bed for €695,000

Family home in attractive development

A LARGE four-bed family house in Ballinspittle is new to market and guiding €695,000.

No 12 Kilmore Woods is located in an exclusive development of 14 large detached houses in the village which is just five miles from Kinsale and also close to Garrettstown and Garrylucas beaches.

The sale, says selling agent Josie Dineen, presents a rare opportunity to acquire a top quality, south-facing family home that is in pristine condition. Downstairs accommodation includes a custom-made kitchen, separate utility room, guest bedroom, bathroom, and sunroom which the current owners also use as the dining room. This leads out onto a south-west-facing paved patio area, and gardens (on a 0.3 acre site) that wrap around the house.

The rest of the bedrooms are upstairs with extra storage space in the partially floored attic. Stand-out features include solar panels, an ebony marble limestone patio laid in 2021 and high-speed fibre optic broadband.

For more see jdpropertykinsale.ie