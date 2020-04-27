Former restaurant cooks up a storm of interest

THOSE who have discovered, or rediscovered, their love of cooking during the pandemic may be interested in Doloree House.

Located in Lisavaird, within walking distance of the Pike village, this substantial property is a former restaurant and has a commercial kitchen just begging to be cranked back into action.

However, the restaurant, around 2,000 sq ft, could also be easily incorporated into the dwelling or used as independent accommodation.

The main residence extends to 1,700 sq ft and is in ready-to-walk-into condition.

On the market with Clonakilty-based Martin Kelleher, it has an asking price of €320,000.

The accommodation includes three reception rooms, kitchen, two bathrooms and four bedrooms. The former restaurant includes a large dining room, kitchen, sunroom, bar and toilets.

While the décor is admittedly a little dated, there’s nothing that a fresh colour scheme and a bit of imagination won’t solve.

Both spaces combined present a range of opportunities, while the 0.6 acre site is very private, with a well planted and mature garden.

For more contact Martin Kelleher on 023-8859111 or see martinkelleher.ie