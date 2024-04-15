Fish shop for sale in Macroom

AN online auction will take place on April 18th for Clancy’s Fish Shop at No 65 on Macroom’s Main Street.

The premises is currently used as a retail unit but it could alternatively be converted into a residence. The shop sits on the ground floor with a commercial kitchen, bathroom, and storage on the first floor. There is further storage space on the second floor.

There is a small yard to the rear of the shop.

The property is being sold by OM2 via the iamsold bidding platform on April 18th, and the advised minimum value is €126,000.