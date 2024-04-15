Property

Fish shop for sale in Macroom

April 15th, 2024 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

AN online auction will take place on April 18th for Clancy’s Fish Shop at No 65 on Macroom’s Main Street.

The premises is currently used as a retail unit but it could alternatively be converted into a residence. The shop sits on the ground floor with a commercial kitchen, bathroom, and storage on the first floor. There is further storage space on the second floor. 

There is a small yard to the rear of the shop.

The property is being sold by  OM2 via the iamsold bidding platform on April 18th, and the advised minimum value is €126,000.   

