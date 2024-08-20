Dream homes available in West Cork

Take some time to ponder these special properties in truly spectacular locations currently on offer around West Cork – you could live in the dream!

These dream homes were featured in our Property West Cork summer magazine and subscribers can read the latest edition of our ever-popular Property West Cork magazine by clicking here.

Squince, Union Hall, P81 NX48

€695,000

Living by the sea is good for your health – it’s a fact! Scientists have found that being near blue spaces positively impacts your well-being – it’s called blue health.

Anyone lucky enough to call this property their home will be able to test that theory, as it has a spectacular view of Squince Beach, Rabbit Island, the coastline and out to Galley Head.

Turn your head in any direction and you’ll be hit by stunning vistas that will literally take your breath away.

The three-bedroomed home is located on a hill above the beach, to take full advantage of the views (we did mention the views, right?) and measures 1,750 sq ft, on a site of 0.75 of an acre.

It comes to market in good condition and an added benefit of the property is the basement which is ideal for storage (you’ll need some place for all those kayaks and paddleboards!).

At the risk of repeating ourselves though, it’s the views and location that are commanding the top dollar price.

Selling agent Maeve McCarthy says: ‘This idyllic property, three miles from Union Hall, presents a wonderful opportunity to acquire a home in this sought after area where properties rarely come on the market.’

Selling agent: Charles McCarthy Estate Agents, Skibbereen

charlesmccarthy.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)28 21533

Coastguard House, Ring, Clonakilty, P85 EW70

Offers in excess of: €695,000

This period property has it all – views overlooking Clonakilty Bay towards Inchydoney Island, loads of space and buckets of charm.

It’s also ticking the ‘location’ box as it’s just a 15 minute walk from Clonakilty town, or a two minute drive, and around 100m from the shoreline. So far, so fabulous.

The house itself is an immaculately presented four -bedroom residence extending to approximately 135.98 sqm (1,465 sq ft) and set on around one third of an acre.

Accommodation includes a sun room, two reception rooms and open plan living spaces, most designed with dual aspect windows for the obvious reasons.

A bespoke open-thread hand crafted stairs leads to the first floor which is laid out with four bedrooms, a bathroom and store room.

The rear garden sparks real joy and features both sunken and terraced gardens.

There’s also an old stone-built garage (550 sq ft) fully wired and in excellent condition.

‘Coastguard House has the feeling of a secluded paradise yet is only two minutes’ drive from the town centre of Clonakilty.

Interest is strong for the residence given it excellent location and situation with spectacular views,’ said Mark Kelly, selling agent.

Selling agents: Hodnett Forde Property Services, Clonakilty.

www.hodnettforde.com • [email protected] • Tel: +353 (0)23 883 3367

The White House, Main Street, Castletownshend, P81 RK02

Asking price: €895,000

We want to buy this property for the stove in the bathroom, alone (the decadence!), but it will tick just about every other box for even the most discerning house hunter.

Let’s get the basics out of the way: it’s a four-bed, three-storey house on the main street of the fashionable village of Castletownshend.

Obviously taste is subjective, but it would be hard not to describe this immaculate home as stunning.

The master suite on the top floor has a balcony taking full advantage of the scenic vista of Castletownshend’s harbour.

This suite oozes elegance and style, with walk-through closet with ample storage.

The bathroom could rival anything in a luxury hotel with a beautifully crafted free-standing bath and gas fire.

Other noteworthy features are a bespoke kitchen, conservatory with patio access and roomy reception rooms ideal which are ideal for entertaining.

If you live some place as lovely as here you can expect a lot of visitors!

Outside, there’s a patio and landscaped gardens behind an original high stone wall at the street side.

There is also a boat house garage at the end of the garden. What more could you ask for!

Selling agents: Sherry Fitzgerald O’Neill, Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Bantry.

sherryfitz.ie • [email protected] • +353 (0)28 21404

Chosen Cottage, Toormore, Goleen P81 XY80

Guide price: €700,000

This property is absolutely oozing in charm, with really unique features that are hard to resist. Chosen Cottage is so called as it’s located in a ‘chosen place’ beside the sea in a cute cove looking south to the Fastnet Rock.

It comprises two single storey buildings, adjacent to each other.

There’s an original stone cottage, which has been fully restored, and is home to a gorgeous living-dining room.

Added to this is a bathroom, double bedroom and a further single bedroom/dressing room.

The main bedroom and bathroom suite are in a separate architect-designed stone building a few yards away.

The bedroom has a spectacular view looking directly south over the bay to the Fastnet Rock.

Adding to the lure of the property is the ownership of an island about a mile to the south of the property of about three acres – imagine!

The property is enhanced by a mature small south facing garden, with strategic planting to ensure complete privacy.

With such a unique blend of features, Chosen Cottage would work as a main residence, a holiday home or a holiday rental.

Selling agents: James Lyons O’Keeffe, Skibbereen and Schull

+353 (0)28 63131 • +353 (0)28 28122 • www.westcorkproperty.com

Currahoo House, Kinsale, P17 KR13

Guide price: €2,500,000

This period waterfront property on the edge of Kinsale is beyond stunning.

Curahoo House, which dates back to the 18th century, comprises a majestic four-bed primary residence, on 6.4 acres with direct water access.

Despite its age, Currahoo House is in pristine condition and the tender, loving care bestowed upon it, is evident at every turn.

Accommodation includes two large reception rooms and a conservatory that flows directly to the kitchen/dining space making it an ideal entertaining space.

An unexpected gem is a charming two-bed guest cottage.

On the gable end of the main house, a set of stone steps leads to the cottage with a large open plan living/kitchen/dining room and shower room, with more sea views.

There’s also three stone-built stables and outbuildings.

A separate gated entrance to the stable yard from the road also serves the large rear paddock, with potential here subject to planning permission.

Some of West Cork’s gems including the Old Heald Golf Course, Sandycove beach and Kinsale town are all just a 10-15 minute drive away, adding to what’s already a really attractive property package.

Selling agents: Savills, Penrose House, Penrose Dock, Cork

www.savills.ie • +353 (0)21 427 1371

Ferrypoint, Rathmore, Kinsale, P17 HP21

Guide price: €1,750,000

Privacy, paddocks and your own heated swimming pool are just some of the stunning credentials this expansive home has to offer.

Located 5 km outside Kinsale, the five-bed house extends to a spacious 585sqm (including three reception rooms) and a site of more than three acres.

Grounds are a treasure trove waiting to be discovered comprising outdoor barns, paddocks glasshouses and fruit gardens and an array of outbuildings.

Selling agents describe this as ‘a truly impressive home of scale and good design in a beautiful setting of Kinsale onto the open Atlantic Ocean and the sheltered Oysterhaven Bay.’

Selling agent: Bowe Property (jointly with Josie Dinneen Auctioners)

Ballincollig, Bandon, Kinsale • www.bowe.ie • [email protected]

• Tel: +353 (0)21 477 2870