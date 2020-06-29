Dip your feet in the property market at The Warren

IMAGINE living within 20 metres of a beach? And imagine if that beach was The Warren which boasts a sought after blue flag? Thought that would get readers’ attention.
That could become a reality thanks to Warren Beach, a four-bed bungalow (1,181 sq ft) which is new to the market with Hodenett Forde for €395,000.
John Hodnett selling agent says it presents a ‘once-off opportunity’ to acquire such a quality coastal home in a sought after location. And it’s hard to disagree.
The house has unobscured sea views to the front and also enjoys views out towards Galley Head.
This has been a holiday home for the past 20 years, but with some updating would also work as a round home. Most of the accommodation is on the ground level with 25 sq m upstrairs.
It sits on a spacious site of around one third of an acre and also comes with a detached garage.
And of course the best selling point of all is that as it’s within walking distance of the beach, you need never have a sandy car again.
For more contact Hodnett Forde on 023 8833367 or see hodnettforde.com
