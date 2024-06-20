Derelict site for €3.3m scheme in Macroom

A NEW €3.3m social housing scheme in Macroom will see 16 new homes built and is the latest part of a ‘transformative’ development in the town.

Cork County Council is developing the 16 social housing units at Sleaveen East. The new homes will consist of a mix of four two-bedroom townhouses, 10 1-bedroom apartments and two two-bedroom apartments. Construction firm JD Buckley will carry out the work.

This will be the second phase of the development by Cork County Council after the recently completed first phase delivered eight apartments on what was previously a derelict vacant site in the town centre.