Coastal home has some of the country’s best sea views

IF the holder of the million-euro Lotto ticket purchased last weekend in Bandon is looking for a new home, there’s an exquisite choice waiting for him or her in Schull.

Located on the prestigious Colla Road, it boasts perhaps the best coastal views in the entire country which explains its hefty asking price of €1.35m.

The aptly named Colla Point House is one of the latest incredible properties to hit the West Cork market which is having one its busiest seasons in a while, with overseas buyers snapping up homes without even having sight of them.

Basically people can’t get enough of the area, and any house with a waterfront and a mooring (two boxes which Colla Point House definitely ticks) is property gold.

This is a four-bed, two-bath, 1,500 sq ft house which was a much-loved holiday home for its current owners since the early 1990s.

Just 2.5 miles from the village’s main street, it’s approached by a private laneway and is set well back from the road.

Outside of the sleeping accommodation, there’s an open plan kitchen/living/dining space (with open fire place), bathroom, shower room and utility.

The house sits on a site of 0.8 of an acre and views are what it’s all about and they can be enjoyed from all the principal rooms, and also from the outside sun terraces facing south and west.

Managing the sale of the property is Maeve McCarthy of Charles McCarthy, Skibbereen. Contact them on 028-21533.