Clon’s Chapter Eight looks set to be a best-seller

IT might only be 10ft wide, but this Clonakilty townhouse is being described as one of the most exciting properties to hit the local market this year.

Located on McCurtain Hill, the three-bed ‘Chapter Eight’ shows what can be achieved when taste and talent combine. Extending over three storeys and 1,200 sq ft, the sense of space and airiness is incredible and is testament to the painstaking renovation work done by its current owners. The fact that the house is 50ft deep was certainly a good starting point, but viewers will be more than taken aback by the exquisite home that unfolds behind its unassuming front door.

Over 100 years old, many original features such as exposed stone walls and timber beams have been retained which, along with new features like a stand-out spiral staircase and plenty of nifty storage, make it a perfect blend of ‘old meets new’.

Fresh on the market with Hodnett Forde, Andy Donoghue says it’s ‘one of the finest townhouses to ever come to the market in Clonakilty’ and not surprisingly there’s been incredible interest so far.

Outside there’s a generous yard, a west-facing suntrap, which can function as an additional room.

For more contact Hodnett Forde on 023 883 3367 or see hodnettforde.com.