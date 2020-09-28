Beach-front chalet in Sheep’s Cove – how baa-d!

THERE’S been a surge in mega properties hitting the West Cork market in recent weeks, many of which have come with fairly mega asking prices.

Here’s one that’s bursting with potential and possibilities if its path crossed a buyer with the right imagination and inclination.

While lots of places try to swing the ‘beach location’ description, this two-bed chalet well and truly lives up to that claim.

It’s tucked cosily into Sheep’s Cove, which is located in South Ring. It’s utterly private, but still not secluded, as it’s only five miles from the bustling town of Clonakilty. Inchydoney beach, should And should the new owner ever tire of their own strand, Inchydoney is also just a stone’s throw away.

Ernst Forde of Hodnett Forde says: ‘This is a rare chance to secure a property in one of the very few genuine beachside locations in West Cork.’

Prices in the region of €295,000, he says, are in order for the property which comprises two bedrooms, a bathroom, living-room, and a large south facing balcony overlooking the water. There’s also a generous garden, which stops just before the quiet sandy beach, known mainly just to locals.

The chalet is in good nick, but with some tender care, good taste and a lick of paint, could be elevated into something absolutely special.

For more information contact Hodnett Forde on hodnettforde.com or tel 023-8833367.