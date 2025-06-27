Whyte: The structure, the system and the timing of this section that’s wrong

Carbery manager hits out at divisional/colleges section set-up

CARBERY hurling manager David Whyte has vented his frustrations with the present system used in running off the divisional/colleges section of the county senior hurling championship.

Under the present system it is almost impossible to prepare a divisional team properly or to get out the best hurlers in the division. The St Mary’s club man believes that building a team from underage up may be the only way to get a proper team together.

‘It’s frustrating that these lads won’t catch a hurley for Carbery again until next season,’ said Whyte after Carbery’s loss to Muskerry on Tuesday night ended their season.

‘We tried to get a few challenge games for them with no success, couldn’t get the team together. Tried a training session, four or five turned up. What we have to do is start the whole process at underage, at U15, build a Carbery squad from there and bring them through as a team. Get into a premier county competition, build a team over the years.

‘What’s happening now definitely isn’t working. We’ve put 42 lads out in the two games, against Avondhu and Muskerry, each one of them proud to wear the Carbery jersey. It’s not the lads fault it’s not working, it’s the calendar’s fault.

‘These lads had games with their clubs at the weekend, they’re here tonight with us, back training with their clubs tomorrow night, another match at the weekend. It’s just not working. We’re at crucial stages of leagues now and the players must commit to their own clubs first.

‘It’s the structure, the system and the timing of this section that’s wrong. We are where we are but it’s not working.’