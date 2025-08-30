INTERIORS: Maximise with a mural tile

With the average bathroom dimensions in Ireland being around 4.4 square meters, installing the right tiles is essential to maximise on visual impact.

Options range from classic ceramics to modern mosaics, allowing for personal expression while ensuring durability.

Popular trends include large format tiles for a seamless look, and patterned tiles for added interest. Bathroom renovations that incorporate patterned tiles can create a stunning mural effect, transforming the space into a visually striking retreat. By using tiles with intricate patterns or a custom design, you can craft a mural on one focal wall, typically behind the bathtub or vanity. The repetitive nature of the tiles allows for seamless integration of the mural, creating a cohesive design that draws the eye.

Choosing high-quality, moisture-resistant tiles, such as porcelain or ceramic, ensures that the mural not only looks beautiful but also stands the test of time.

Larger tiles can minimise grout lines, giving the mural a smoother, more continuous appearance.

To accentuate the mural, consider installing subtle lighting that highlights the tile design, such as recessed lights or sconces. Keep the rest of the bathroom’s colour palette neutral, with soft whites, greys, or pastel shades, so the mural becomes the focal point without overwhelming the space.

By using patterned tiles, you create a mural effect that elevates the bathroom’s design, combining artistry with functionality and transforming an ordinary space into something extraordinary.