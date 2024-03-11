‘Unless you’ve experienced cancer, you’re not going to understand just how it feels’

The Cork Arc Cancer Support House offers services from physiotherapy to kayaking to help in the recovery from the disease

A WEST Cork-based woman who has had a number of cancer diagnoses did not know where to turn for help to regain her fitness and vitality after years of treatment.

That’s until she encountered the services on offer at Cork Arc Cancer Support House, Bantry and their certified cancer rehab physiotherapist Amy Walsh.

Gillean Guy (56) from Durrus was first diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in 2008.

‘You lose four years of your life to the disease – two years to the treatment, and another two to build yourself back up. Then, two years ago I was also diagnosed with breast cancer which was detected after a routine mammogram. That really blindsided me.

With a chronic illness like follicular lymphoma I knew what to expect, but breast cancer really frightened me,’ she said.

In total she’s battled breast cancer, along with follicular lymphoma three times.

‘Chemo caused me a lot of problems, including eyesight issues. One thing always led to another,’ she said.

Even though she’s still undergoing treatment at St James Hospital in Dublin, Gillean was keen to start building herself up, and regaining some of her former vitality.

‘My stamina was depleted after my treatments and I didn’t know where to even start with a personal trainer. Unless you’ve experienced cancer and its side effects, you’re simply not going to understand how it feels,’ she said.

‘I was never going to just get back to doing 10,000 steps a day, and I was beating myself up about it, getting stressed.

What I had to learn was that there was a new normal and you had to build yourself up little by little and that’s where Amy and Cork Arc comes in,’ she said.

Cork Arc offers gym and pool support along with a new physiotherapy service for those who need extra input.

Gillean avails of 20-minute sessions with Amy in a therapy pool in Dunmanway and is relishing it.

‘It’s tiring, but it’s a nice tired!’ she said. ‘I’m also in the gym and it’s all so reassuring when you have Amy there.’

‘I’ve had cancer on and off since my daughters were two and five – they’re 17 and 21 now. They keep me going and you have to stay positive, but that can be overwhelming, too. Everyone thinks they know what fatigue is, but post-cancer fatigue is something very different and it’s good to be with people who understand that and to learn that you’re not on your own.’

She’s now parking further away from shops and is enjoying a new Fitbit, a gift from her daughters, to monitor her movement.

‘I look forward to the days I’m in the pool and gym,’ she said.

Padraig Moloney is equally as positive about the services offered by Cork ARC.

The Bantry man is a cancer patient at St James in Dublin where he’s being treated for bone marrow and blood cancers. Like Gillean, Padraig enjoys pool sessions as well as physiotherapy.

‘I never even knew about these services until I got sick and it’s great to have that encouragement and support. It’s good for my fitness but it’s also great for your mental health as you meet people who understand what you’re going through yourself,’ he said.

He encourages anyone on their cancer journey to look into what’s on offer. ‘You can do as much or as little as you like.’

Cork Arc Cancer Support House, from both their locations in Bantry and Cork city, offer emotional, psychological and physical support to patients and their loved ones.

Speaking directly to those impacted by cancer, the charity says: ‘No matter what stage of the cancer journey you are on, our message is simple: you are not alone.’

‘People with an experience of cancer are told everywhere they go about the importance of exercise,’ said certified cancer rehab physiotherapist Amy Walsh.

‘However, most people don’t know how or where to start. Fatigue, weakness and pain may make it harder to put on your walking shoes.

Amy also developed a ‘Ladies who Launch’ kayaking programme specifically for women who have had, or are living with, a cancer diagnosis. Along with the gym and pool support sessions, the charity also runs pilates classes to help with flexibility, strength and postural awareness (contact Bantry Arc to book a place).

Their ‘Find our Feet’ programme is a specially devised exercise group to help people to engage in movement and exercise after a diagnosis.

‘We understand that sometimes it can be difficult due to treatment side effects, fatigue, uncertainty and a bit of fear about hurting yourself or doing something wrong.

Your body needs time to recover but sometimes we expect to bounce back to what we used to do. This six-week class will give you the tools, confidence and strength to get back on your feet and do the things you love again.

Classes are open to all cancer types and there is no time limit on when you finished your treatment,’ added Amy.

In 2022 Cork Arc provided over 10,0000 support services, including counselling, touch therapies, acupuncture, mindfulness and bereavement services, to name a few, to those whose lives were affected by cancer, and the final numbers for 2023 are expected to exceed this with an increase in the demand for their services.

All their services are run free of charge to those who need them, and they rely heavily on the support of the community and local business for funding.

‘Without the support of those in West Cork we couldn’t do what we do from Bantry,’ said Oliva Grace, head of services.

‘The spirit of community here is amazing and our West Cork community cancer Support nurse Grainne Prendergast, would be happy to speak with anyone about the services we offer.’

Start small, focus on moving. This can be around the house, dance to a song on the radio or use the stairs a bit more, park the car further away from the shop door.

Bodies love and need movement. The body doesn’t understand walking or yoga or running, they just know you have moved. Do something that moves you!

Make small, achievable goals. Find a pal or a pet to walk with.

Accept that you will be tired and experience new aches and pains when you start, and remember the importance of rest.

If you aren’t sure about what to do or feel that you are not finding your feet as you feel you should give Cork Arc a call.

Telephone Bantry on 02753891 or Cork on 021 4276688.

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://corkcancersupport.ie/bantry/