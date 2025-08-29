TALKING POINTS: Castlehaven's consistency continues to impress

CASTLEHAVEN CONSISTENCY

You really have to admire Castlehaven – they just know what it takes to get the job done in the group stages of the county premier senior football championship. Their win over Mallow means the reigning champions are through to the knock-out stages with a game to spare, and you never really doubted them, did you? Look at their record in the championship since we changed to the group format for 2021 – Haven have played 14, won 12, drawn one and only lost one (v Nemo in August 2022). This group delivers, year after year – it’s one of the reasons the back-to-back champs are the team to beat. They also consistently meet their own expectations, too.

RELEGATION DERBY?

When both Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers discovered that their final Premier SFC Group 2 game would be a local derby in Ballinacarriga on September 14th, both would have hoped it would be decisive in terms of progression to the knockout stages. Instead, with both teams after losing to Carrigaline and St Finbarr’s, they are now stuck in a relegation scrap, as knockout football is beyond their reach. The bottom two teams across the three groups will be dragged into the relegation play-off, so both Clon and Ross – on zero points – desperately needed a win. Both Valleys and Mallow in Group 1 are also point-less after two rounds.

ROSSAS’ DERBY DELIGHT

O’Donovan Rossa’s ladies footballers have shown no stage fright in their step up to the Cork LGFA senior ranks. Instead, they’ve carried on winning. One week after beating Clonakilty in their first-ever senior championship game, the Skibbereen team were too strong for neighbours Castlehaven in another West Cork derby. This latest victory, 3-10 to 3-4, sees Rossas top Group 1, albeit with games against Aghada (this Thursday night) and St Vals to come. Local bragging rights also stay in Skibb, too, after this first LGFA championship clash between the clubs since 2020.

THE DAVID BUCKLEY SHOW

David Buckley just can’t stop scoring. The in-form Newcestown forward hit 0-12 when they beat Valley Rovers in their opening group game, and followed that up with 0-11 in their 0-19 to 1-13 win against Mallow that have sent the remarkable Carbery club into the knockout stages with one game to spare. Brilliant Buckley has scored 0-23 in just two games, with his haul including two-pointers, two-pointer frees, frees – he can do it all. For Newcestown, this club just delivers. Their hurlers are alive in the premier senior grade, and now the footballers are already into the business end.

IMPRESSIVE INTERMEDIATES

Whisper it quietly, but West Cork teams are motoring quite well at the intermediate grades. Looking at the IAFC, Adrigole are already through to the knockout stage, while Ilen Rovers and Gabriel Rangers are closing in on the business end, too – they are in control of their own destiny and a draw in the final round of group games will send them through. Moving up to premier intermediate, Castletownbere have their fate in their hands going into their final game against Kiskeam, but Bandon need a bit of fortune to progress as even beating Naomh Abán might not be enough.

DOHENYS DISAPPOINTMENT

For the first time since the group format was introduced in the county championships, Dohenys will not progress to the knock-out stages. The Dunmanway club has lost both Group 3 games, to Bishopstown and Ballingeary, and now need a result against O’Donovan Rossa in the final round to avoid a relegation play-off.