CAREERS & COURSES: The side hustle

Whether you dream of becoming a full-time artist, taking a creative writing course, or making and designing clothes, a creative side hustle has the potential to reinvigorate your passion and maybe even become a full-time gig.

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

In today’s multi-media age, where setting up a website or getting noticed on social media is achievable, the side hustle is having a moment.

Thanks to the new age of hybrid working, fitting in a new hobby or side hustle is easier.

From freelance writing and digital art to music gigs and handmade crafts, people are increasingly monetising their creativity outside their regular 9-5 job.

While this can sound enticing, balancing both can be tricky, especially if the side hustle starts to gain momentum.

So, how do you balance both? And can a side job eventually become your everyday reality?

What makes a good side hustle

Ideally, a successful side hustle is something that energises you after work. It’s a passion that excites you and should feel more like fun than work.

The key is to keep it manageable. You don’t need to launch a whole business overnight. Start small. A blog post here, a painting commission there, a set at a local open mic night. It is these little steps that can quietly grow into something more meaningful.

If you want this hobby or side gig to grow into something that has the potential to be your full-time job, then choosing an area you love that also has the potential to earn you a decent wage is a must.

Navigating the hustle with your real job

Balancing your main job with a creative side hustle can be tricky. Time is your most precious resource, and burnout is a real risk. Balance is key to ensuring both your day job and side hustle can work in harmony.

Protect your passion

Once you start charging for your creative work, it can lose its sparkle, and you can easily forget the good side and why you’re doing it. Keep some creative activities purely for joy. Don’t monetise everything. Remember, passion is the fuel for creating great things.

Set boundaries

Clients, followers, and even friends may not realise you’re not a full-time freelancer. Be clear about your availability. Use contracts and clear timelines. Respect your own time as much as you respect your employer’s.

Block out time

Whether it’s 30 minutes each morning to write or a few hours at the weekend to rehearse, carve out consistent time for your hustle. Sporadic energy leads to sporadic results.

Track your earnings

Keep records of income and expenses. This isn’t just for tax purposes, but it will also help you assess whether your side hustle could eventually stand on its own.

Know your rights

If you’re employed, check your contract for any conflict-of-interest clauses. Most employers are supportive, as long as your side hustle doesn’t compete with your main job or affect your performance.

Taking it to the next level

What does it take to turn a side hustle into your primary income? There’s no fixed formula, but there are certain steps you can take to make your dream job a reality.

Build a portfolio

Your side hustle is your audition tape. Use your spare time to build a body of work that showcases your talent. Think of it as planting seeds for future income.

Establish a client base or audience

Whether it’s through social media, word-of-mouth, or platforms like Instagram, Etsy, or Substack, you need to find your people. The more niche, the better.

Diversify your income streams

Don’t rely on one client or one platform. If you’re a writer, mix client work with personal essays. Multiple income streams equal stability.

Make a plan

Before going full-time, aim to save at least 3–6 months’ expenses. Do a financial dry run: can you live on your side hustle income for two months while still working? If yes, you’re getting close.

Look at outside financial help

Local grant schemes like the Arts Council’s bursaries and platforms like Patreon are helping artists fund their work more sustainably.

Look at what tax reliefs are available for certain creative work under the Artists’ Exemption scheme. This initiative could mean not having to pay tax on some creative income, depending on eligibility.

Be compliant

If you are making money from your side hustle, it’s best to be upfront from the start. If you earn over a certain amount, you should register with Revenue as self-employed.

Know when to leap

There’s never a perfect time to go solo, but if your side hustle consistently earns at least 60–70% of your full-time income and has the potential to grow, then it might be time to go all in.

