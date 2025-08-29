Submissions closing for Kinsale plan

The consultation period for a proposed 169-unit housing development at Cappagh in Kinsale is coming to a close on September 1st; the plans were made public by Cork County Council in mid-July.

The houses are mostly two and three-bedrooms homes, with 51 two and one-bedroom apartments, and another 67 three-bedroom dwellings. The plans also allow for a creche.

The plans include a cycle and pedestrian route towards the Gaelscoil, with 157 parking spaces within the confines of the property, while the other 86 will be dedicated on-street parking. Separately, the creche includes 12 car parking spaces, and a dedicated set-down area.

One report included with the application says that ‘one of the more exciting elements’ of the housing development was the ‘significant’ number of EV charging spaces included. Plans are available to view online, having been earlier available to view in-person in county hall. Submissions on the development can be made to the council by 4pm on September 1st.