Young guns impress as Newcestown make winning start to county premier intermediate camogie campaign

Newcestown 1-12

Watergrasshill 1-9

JOHN Wilson knows how important it was that Newcestown began their SE Systems Premier Intermediate Camogie Championship campaign with a win.

The Carbery club, relegated from senior last season, had endured a challenging few years at the top tier, but the hope now is that Newcestown can rediscover that winning feeling at premier intermediate level.

They got off to the perfect start in their Group A opener against Watergrasshill at Castle Road on Saturday – a goal from debutant Karen O’Sullivan proved a key score for a young Newcestown side that was missing six regulars through injury.

‘This is our first year down,’ manager John Wilson explained.

‘We had a choice to move down three years ago but decided to stay senior, but we were relegated last season.

‘It was very important to win our first game at premier intermediate. We were missing six injured players and we had five championship debutants – four who started and another who came on.

‘Our work-rate was very impressive. We asked them to work hard, and they did. That set the tempo.’

Newcestown’s build-up to the championship was badly blighted by injuries to key players, including Cork senior Ciara O’Sullivan who suffered a second cruciate ligament injury ahead of the All-Ireland final. Add in Sarah Burrows (hand), Aoibhinn Wilson (ACL), Aoife O’Sullivan (knee), Ciara Aherne (hand) and Alice Buckley (hamstring), and it’s clear Newcestown have had to lean heavily on youth in the early stages of the campaign.

‘We have had to dig deep into the panel – we were meant to field at junior but we had to scrap that because we had to bring six girls from the junior into the intermediate,’ Wilson explained.

Encouragingly, the new kids on the block stepped up in the win against Watergrasshill. Karen O’Sullivan found the net, while Roisín Wilson, Brianagh Wilson and Ríona O’Mahony all started and impressed, as did Emma Crowley when she came on in defence.

‘We were delighted with the girls who were making their first start at this level,’ John Wilson added – and the established players also led by example.

Maeve Lynch, who usually plays outfield, has gone into goal this season and showed her ability there – crucially, she saved a Watergrasshill penalty. Centre back Emma Tarrant and wing back Rachel Hallahan were very strong in a defence that also featured captain Siobhán Kelleher and full back Aoife O’Sullivan. In midfield, Claire Kingston is a go-to player alongside Laura Whelan, while Maria Kenneally and Grace Ryan are two to keep an eye on in attack. Aoibhe Sheehan also chipped in with a few scores.

‘We hadn’t won a championship game in a while when we were senior, so it was important for the team and the club to experience that again. It gives us all a boost,’ John Wilson added.

Attention now switches to Ballinhassig (who beat Charleville 5-18 to 0-2) in Ballincollig (4pm) this Sunday, before a clash with Charleville the following Friday in Blarney (6.45pm).

The Newcestown starting team was Maeve Lynch; Eimear Dinneen, Aoife O’Sullivan, Siobhan Kelleher; Roísín Wilson, Emma Tarrant, Rachel Hallahan; Lauren Whelan, Claire Kingston; Grace Ryan, Maria Kenneally, Bríanagh Wilson; Riona O’Mahony, Grace Ryan, Karen O’Sullivan. Subs used were Emma Crowley, Emma Murphy, Caoimhe Wilson and Olive O’Mahony.

In Group B of this championship, Enniskeane beat Ballyhea 3-12 to 3-9, while Clonakilty lost to Ballincollig, 4-14 to 0-9. This Sunday evening in Ahiohill, Enniskeane take on Clon in a West Cork derby.