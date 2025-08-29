PROPERTY WEST CORK: Your West Cork property checklist

So you’re thinking of buying a property in West Cork? Well, before you start, here’s a checklist of things to consider beforehand, with some invaluable insights from local property expert Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde Property Services in Clonakilty

Location

How close is the property to the nearest town or village and what amenities are nearby?

Think in terms of shops, a medical centre, hospitals, schools, and public transport. Depending on how necessary particular amenities are, your choice of location could be critical.

Andy Donoghue says that buyers’ age and health often influences their choices depending on proximity to health services, while their profession often raises questions around broadband quality, road infrastructure, access to urban centres, airports, and train stations.

Access

Outside of the actual property itself, you might want to check about the quality of the roads in the area, especially if it’s a rural location.

While often charming and scenic, West Cork roads are often small and narrow yet still be quite busy.

It’s also worth asking locally if the access roads to the property are adequately and regularly maintained.

Rights of way are another consideration; make sure you have a proper right of way to your property and know beforehand if others have an existing right of way on your property.

Bang for your buck

While it might seem really obvious, budget is a big consideration and is closely linked to location in West Cork as there can be significant differences in price with only small differences in location.

Andy says, ‘Given the massive difference in prices paid for similar properties, buyers need to research their desired areas and tailor what they want to suit their budget.

For example, a property 10km south of the N71 can be double the value of a similar property 10km north of the N71 in particular locations.

An idyllic coastal cottage with amazing sea views may well be the dream, and why not, but you might get a much bigger, perhaps even better property, just a short drive inland for the same or less money.’

Size and layout

‘More often than not we see buyers selecting properties which will not only meet their needs in the present, but which are also ‘future-proof’ and can be rearranged with relative ease to accommodate their requirements as their lives progress,’ explains Andy.

‘For example, a playroom for the kids might become a ground-floor bedroom with a wetroom shower for reduced mobility in later life. People like to have options open to them.’

‘A big garden might be nice now, regardless of cost of maintenance, but it could be an expensive and difficult-to-manage headache in 15 or 20 years’ time.’

Surrounding development

‘Be it rural or urban, most of the time we cannot fully control what goes on around us which can affect the peaceful enjoyment of our homes,’ says Andy.

‘For example, the potential for expansion of industry, commercial, agricultural or residential development nearby, and so buyers should study and investigate their chosen area as best possible to familiarise themselves with future plans, if any, for development.’

Planning

When looking at properties in West Cork, find out what, if any, planning restrictions, exemptions or perhaps outline planning permissions are in place with regard to the properties you are looking at.

This is especially important if you have plans to extend, renovate or maybe add additional buildings down the line.

Properties may be in special areas of conservation or heritage zones and these may affect what you can do with it.

Forewarned is forearmed.

Grants

It’s definitely worth asking the seller or estate agent if there are upgrade or renovation grant options available for the property you are looking at.

This is especially relevant in the case of old buildings and fixer-uppers.

Environment and climate

‘As we have been seeing with the past number of years, the climate appears to be changing,’ notes Andy, ‘and we have experienced buyers identifying the impact of this on certain properties that may be exposed to coastal erosion, low-lying or in flood risk areas.

‘Insurance companies are tightening their position on these areas which has a downstream (no pun intended) impact on the mortgageability of the properties affected.’

Utilities

Again it might seem obvious, but check with regard to utilities like mains water and waste disposal. In rural areas the property may have septic tank so you’ll want to check that it’s up to standard and fit for purpose depending on the age of the property.

Access to mains water is another issue.

Many rural properties will be sourcing water from a private or shared (with neighbours) well.

Water levels during long spells of dry weather may be an issue, as may water quality and the potential for pollution from nearby agriculture or industry.

Pump maintenance is another factor.

Usage

If your primary reason for buying the property is to use it as a holiday home then it’s worth considering maintenance and upkeep for the periods of time when you’re not going to be using it.

Even the best of houses will need an occasional airing out and a check for leaks, damp or other sorts of damage.

Of course if there’s a garden, that’ll need to be kept under control also, both from a cosmetic and a practical point of view.

If you’re renting the property but are not living nearby yourself, then you should consider a property maintenance service or hiring someone local to manage it for you.

If you are thinking of renting or listing the property on Airbnb, you will need to check with the local authority as there are restrictions.