LGFA ROUND-UP: Dohenys lead the way in junior A, Tadhg MacCarthaigh book semi-final spot

A DIFFICULT weekend for West Cork clubs in the county senior and intermediate county championships saw O’Donovan Rossa emerge as the region’s sole winners.

Reigning senior county champions Aghada sent an ominous message on the same day O’Donovan Rossa got the better of Castlehaven in Group 1 of the senior championship.

Eric Smith’s team brushed aside St Val’s by 5-15 to 0-3 to kickstart their Group 1 campaign in the best possible fashion. Dual star Hannah Looney scored 2-4 and Abigail Ring added 0-8 as the champions routed their opponents in Cloughduv.

Kinsale remain rooted to the bottom of Group 2 following a second consecutive defeat, losing to Glanmire by 8-11 to 2-6 on Sunday. The winners bounced back from their previous loss to Éire Óg thanks to Orlaith Roche, Evie Twomey and Abbie O’Mahony goals. Despite a second consecutive loss, Jenny Murphy (2-2) and Caoimhe Horgan (0-4) impressed for the visitors.

Mourneabbey sent out another warning that the North Cork club is ready to reclaim their senior title following a 10-21 to 2-9 thrashing of Bride Rovers. In round three, Glanmire will look to build on last weekend’s victory away to Bride Rovers while Kinsale will be hoping to bounce back at home to Éire Óg.

***

Rosscarbery lost 1-18 to 1-4 away to Cork LGFA intermediate county championship favourites Naomh Abán in Ballyvourney on Sunday.

A tight first half saw the home side build an 0-8 to 0-3 interval advantage. Naomh Abán cemented a second championship win in as many outings thanks to nine Lydia McDonagh points. Joanne Kelly (1-0), Grace Murphy (0-3), Gráinne Lucey, Róisín Lehane (0-2 each), Rosie Corkery and Clodagh Murphy (0-1 each) were also on target.

Despite the defeat, Rosscarbery gave a fine account of themselves and had Ciara Whooley (1-0), Laura MacMahon, Grainne Hodnett, Fiona O’Callaghan and Ciara O’Rourke (0-1 each) on their scoresheet.

Elsewhere in the intermediate championship, Valley Rovers fell to a heavy 5-14 to 3-2 defeat at home to Inch Rovers in Brinny. Midleton joined Naomh Abán at the top of the IFC standings following a 2-13 to 0-10 win away to Fermoy.

***

Ibane Ladies and Tadhg MacCarthaigh recorded important Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA junior B county championship victories last weekend.

Ibane proved too strong for Watergrasshill in Group 1 of the Cork LGFA junior B county championship, winning 2-7 to 1-8. They are three points behind leaders Bishopstown ahead of their final group showdown on September 7th. Roisín Ní Bhuachalla (0-5), Alice O’Leary (1-1), Sinead McCarthy (1-0) and Ellen O’Riordan (0-1) scored for Ibane.

In Group 2 of the junior B grade, Tadhg MacCarthaigh made it two championship wins in as many outings to stay joint-top of the standings alongside Carrigaline.

A 6-19 to 1-2 victory away to Araglen Desmonds Buí was achieved thanks to scores from Alaia O’Sullivan (1-5), Helena Collins (1-3), Emma Hegarty (1-2), Jennifer Collins (1-1), Eve O’Donovan, Ellen McCarthy (1-0 each), Maureen Keating, Rachel Leonard (0-3 each), Sheelagh O’Donovan and Amy McKennedy (0-1 each). That result assured the Caheragh club a junior B semi-final berth.

***

Bantry Blues registered their first Cork LGFA JAFC win of the season following an intense battle away to Donoughmore. Bantry were level, 0-6apiece, at the conclusion of an even opening half. Leaning on Sarah Bishop’s accuracy, the West Cork club ran out deserving 0-10 to 0-8 winners to kickstart their 2025 campaign.

Bishop top scored for Bantry with eight points on an afternoon Molly O’Sullivan and Lucy Coakley (0-1 each) also contributed.

In the same competition, Rockbán edged Douglas 4-10 to 3-11 while Dohenys overcame Erin’s Own 3-18 to 2-11 to maintain their undefeated start.

***

Bandon remain joint-top of the junior C county championship standings with Lisgoold following last weekend’s results.

The Lilywhites overcame St Peter’s 2-13 to 0-5 in Bandon thanks to Hannah Buckley, Laura Cummins, Kate O’Leary, Kate O’Connor and Rachel O’Donovan scores.

Elsewhere in the JCFC, Beara overpowered Dromtarriffe 4-21 to 1-6 to get off the mark in this year’s championship. Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Becky O’Sullivan and Lucy Downing were amongst Beara’s top performers.

Ilen Rovers drew 1-14 to 2-11 with Ballinhassig in the junior D county championship. The West Cork side remains in a share of the grade’s lead, alongside Ballinhassig, ahead of facing St Michael’s in their next outing.

Maebh Collins (2-5), Emma Hurley, Keelin Murphy (0-2 each), Carla O’Regan and Ava Murphy (0-1 each) were on target for Ilen.

St Colum’s remain undefeated atop the junior F county championship Group 2 standings. A 3-20 to 2-5 win away to Grenagh means the West Cork club just needs to avoid defeat away to Dripsey in the final group outing to be certain of making the county semi-finals.

Keelnameela still await their first junior G county championship victory of the season following a 2-8 to 0-5 loss at home to Banteer. Sinead Mears (0-3) and Jaynell Anderson (0-2) were Keelnameela’s scorers ahead of their next assignment away to Mitchelstown.