CAREERS & COURSES: Using AI in the workplace

Artificial intelligence is on the rise and there’s no avoiding it. How it will affect the employment landscape into the future is unknown, but surprisingly it might have benefits for jobseekers

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!

When many of us think of Artificial Intelligence (or AI as it’s most commonly known), we instantly think of a sci-fi dystopian world run by machines.

So far, the reality is a little less Terminator and a little more Back To The Future, without the hoverboards.

However, AI is gaining traction, with more of us using it in our everyday lives without even realising.

As with any new invention, people are curious, and they try it out more, which can lead to negative outcomes.

Already, ChatGPT has come under fire for people using it as an alternative to real-life therapy sessions.

As a result, OpenAI, the Silicon Valley company that owns the tool, has said its chatbot would stop giving clear-cut answers when users type in questions for personal challenges.

This is a win for therapists who may have feared losing their jobs to a bot, and is also an indication of how AI, still in its infancy, needs some fine-tuning.

While we may not see robot therapists soon, a recent Forbes article noted that changes in the workforce are occurring rapidly.

It reported that Goldman Sachs predicts up to 50 per cent of jobs could be fully automated by 2045, driven by generative AI and robotics.

Frightening as this sounds, it’s no surprise that jobs like data entry, scheduling, and customer service have been taken over by AI.

However, it can be a helpful tool when used properly in the workplace, and it can help to increase productivity, which in turn can help you to further your career.

There’s no surprise that AI is excellent at automating repetitive, time-consuming tasks that we all hate to do. From scheduling meetings and managing those pesky emails, to data entry and report generation.

This is a game-changer for large businesses, but even more so for SMEs.

It means you can spend less time on tedious admin tasks and focus your productivity and strengths on more high-value, creative, or strategic work that is essential for growing your business.

Instead of viewing AI as a replacement, consider it an enhancement that can make your work easier while delivering better results.

For those working in fields like HR, who usually spend hours or days sifting through CVs, there are now algorithms to do the work for you, helping you find the best candidate for the role.

In the creative world, architects use generative design to quickly generate and evaluate numerous design variations based on predefined parameters and constraints.

This significantly reduces the time and effort required for manual design exploration, allowing architects to focus on higher-level creative tasks.

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, using AI could help you to find a more rewarding career path.

AI-driven platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed are now using machine learning to suggest roles and courses based on your skills, goals, and market trends.

The SmarterX tool, JobsGPT, can analyse how your role in your industry is evolving by breaking it down into specific tasks and assessing which parts are most likely to be automated in the future.

Having this knowledge can give you the foresight into what skills you may need to acquire in the future, or if there is another area you should be concentrating on.

In a swiftly changing job market, where whole industries are emerging or evolving, AI can assist you in recognising trends before they become widespread, giving you an early advantage in your career.

When it comes to putting together your CV, you want it to stand out.

AI tools can be used to analyse your CV and cover letter.

They can identify areas for improvement and tailor them to specific job descriptions.

However, don’t go full robotic with it.

Employers will sniff out the complete AI-generated copy, so keep a bit of the human element in there, too.

Once you get the call for an interview, there is, of course, an AI-powered tool to help you practise your interview skills.

It can provide you with feedback on your responses and help to prepare you for common interview questions.

While there are numerous positives associated with AI-powered technology, there are also downsides.

It is inevitable that jobs will become obsolete; however, with every revolution, from the industrial to this one, the employment landscape will change.

On the bright side, for those working in labour-intensive careers such as construction, skilled trades, installation and repair, and maintenance, AI is less of a threat.

For the rest of us, it will come down to how we evolve with it and use it to our advantage, which will make the difference.

This article was featured in our Careers & Courses 2025 supplement – you can read the full supplement here!