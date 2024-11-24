St Colum’s turn on the style to win county U16 football title

St Colum’s 2-14

Midleton 0-8

COUNTY titles of any description are special but it takes a panel of players of rare talent for a club of St Colum’s size to land a Division 1 title.

This was achieved by St Colum’s current crop of U16 footballers with a resounding 12-point victory over Midleton in the Rebel Óg County U16 Division 1 Football Championship decider in Kilmurry.

Their narrow semi-final victory over Mallow three weeks ago had been their only game since their West Cork final victory over Ibane Gaels seven weeks ago. However this obviously had no negative effect on St Colum’s as they started the game in a whirlwind fashion.

A pointed free from Thomas O’Donoghue was followed by two long-range efforts by DJ O’Brien and another by Donncha Murnane to give the Carbery team a four-point advantage after ten minutes. DJ O’Brien continued to impress throughout that first half, adding four more pointed efforts from play while Thomas O’Donoghue kept the scoreboard ticking over from frees.

When centre back Killian Hurley raised the green flag with a superb effort prior to the break it was Colum’s game to lose. They entered the break with a 1-10 to 0-1 advantage, albeit facing a strong breeze in the second half.

St Colum’s started the second period in a similarly explosive fashion and a point from Cathal McCarthy followed by a DJ O’Brien goal gave them an unassailable 2-11 to 0-1 advantage.

Midleton, to their credit, fought back manfully, showing some of the football that had obviously brought them to the final. They made some inroads into the deficit but the overall result was never really in danger.

St Colum’s final score of the game came from sub Jamie Hicks after a foraging run from Christopher O’Shea.

This victory was built upon a strong defensive display. Tom Conlon was composed in goal and his kickouts gave St Colum’s an attacking platform all day. Both Eamonn Schultz and Conor O’Sullivan gave tenacious performances at corner back with Darragh Coppinger protecting the square with the minimum of fuss throughout. Killian Hurley gave his customary assured performance at centre back and was ably assisted by Christopher O’Shea and Fachtna O’Connell on either side. Cork minor Cathal McCarthy and Thomas O’Donoghue controlled midfield for most of the game and made it difficult for Midleton to get any foothold in the encounter.

DJ O’Brien led the St Colum’s attack in cavalier fashion all day, contributing 1-7 from play. Max Flynn and Donncha Murnane were very industrious on the 40 and contributed generously to the overall effort while the inside line of Mikey O’Sullivan, Colin Cronin and Stephen O’Sullivan worked tirelessly and covered back when necessary to ensure the victory.

Indeed, this Column victory was a true squad effort and they were lucky to be able to bring on subs of the quality of Jamie Hicks and Billy O’Mahony to close out the game. Team captain Christopher O’Shea accepted the cup to the rapturous applause of the large St Colum’s support present and thanked his management team of Tim O’Brien, Michael O’Connell and Anthony Murnane for their superb dedication and continued efforts with the team.

St Colum’s: Tom Conlon, Eamonn Schultz, Darragh Coppinger, Conor O’Sullivan, Christopher O’Shea, Killian Hurley (1-0), Facthna O’Connell, Thomas O’Donoghue (0-4), Cathal McCarthy (0-1), Max O’Flynn, DJ O’Brien (1-7), Donncha Murnane (0-1), Stephen O’Sullivan, Colin Cronin, Mikey O’Sullivan. Subs used: Billy O’Mahony, Jamie Hicks (0-1), Bobby McCarthy, Colum O’Connor.