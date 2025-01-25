Rick Bradfield winner Sparks life into Championship title race

LYRE ROVERS 0

SPARTAK MOSSGROVE 1

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

CHAMPIONSHIP leaders Lyre Rovers suffered a setback at home to Spartak Mossgrove, which will offer encouragement to the chasing pack.

Rick Bradfield’s first-half volley proved the difference between the sides in a game of few clear-cut chances on Sunday morning.

Spartak Mossgrove’s fifth league win of the season was deserved and, when at full-strength, showed why this team is capable of beating anyone in the division. Another productive Beamish Cup campaign could also be on the cards if Micheál McSweeney, Eoin McSweeney, Cormac O’Sullivan and Rick Bradfield maintain their current form.

As for Lyre, a second league defeat sees their lead at the top of the Championship trimmed, with Baltimore, Aultagh Celtic and Bay Rovers breathing down their necks. An inability to find the net proved costly against Spartak, a fixture in which Sean Ryan, Kevin Keohane and Shane O’Donovan stood out.

Prior to kick-off, Rovers aimed to widen the gap between themselves and the other contenders in the Championship standings. The home team led second-placed Baltimore by three points, having secured three wins and a draw in their last four league matches.

Spartak began the day in eighth place, 14 points behind their opponents but with three games in hand. An eye-catching 8-0 Beamish Cup victory over Skibbereen Celtic from the previous weekend suggested Mossgrove would test the host’s resolve.

A frantic first quarter produced little in the way of goalmouth action. Mossgrove’s Darren Heffernan did have the ball in the net after 15 minutes, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Centre-backs Micheál McSweeney and Cormac O’Sullivan gave little away and kept a close eye on Lyre strikers Eoin Murphy and Shane Harrington. It was Harry Oates and Kevin Keohane who created Rovers’ first opportunities, both via set-pieces, as an even encounter remained scoreless at the half-hour mark.

Lyre’s back four of Barry Kirby, Jamie Santry, Conor O’Neill and Donal Buckley repelled a series of attacks but needed goalkeeper Sean Ryan to produce a save to deny Rick Bradfield an opening goal.

The home team failed to heed that warning however and fell 1-0 behind after 38 minutes. Daniel Twomey’s determination earned his side a corner and his in-swinging delivery was turned into the net by a superb Rick Bradfield volley. It was 1-0 at the break.

Sean Ryan produced an excellent stop to deny Daire McAree a second Mossgrove goal at the beginning of the second half. Rovers responded within a minute as Kevin Keohane stung Eoin McSweeney’s gloves.

The chances kept coming as a free-flowing second period saw Lyre and Spartak press forward at the earliest opportunity. A McAree free-kick was saved by Sean Ryan before Harry Oates walloped over with 25 minutes to go.

The visitors wasted a terrific chance to put the result beyond doubt when an unmarked Joe Kenneally sent a header wide of the target from ten yards. Their opponents went even closer a minute later – Eoin McSweeney’s point-blank save prevented Mark Kelly from scoring inside a crowded penalty box. Spartak’s goalkeeper was injured shortly after that intervention and was replaced by striker Joe Kenneally for the concluding 15 minutes.

Lyre’s Aaron Griffin and Eoin Murphy each went close either side of loud Spartak penalty claims that were waved away after Darragh McSweeney went down in the penalty area.

Pressing higher in search of a late equaliser, Lyre were almost caught out by a Darren Heffernan chipped attempt that cleared the crossbar by inches.

Despite that close call, the hosts had little choice but to continue pushing forward as the clock ticked towards 90 minutes. Cormac O’Sullivan headed over and Kevin Keohane’s free-kick was gathered by Joe Kenneally as a misfiring Lyre Rovers struggled to break down Spartak’s well-drilled defence.

Lyre Rovers: S Ryan, B Kirby, J Santry, C O’Neill (captain), D Buckley, K Keohane, M Kelly, H Oates, T Clifford, S O’Donovan, E Murphy.

Subs: K Nyhan, A Griffin, J Barrett, K Fitzpatrick, D Murphy.

Spartak Mossgrove: E McSweeney, M Kelly, M O’Driscoll, M McSweeney (captain), C O’Sullivan, D Heffernan, D Mc Aree, R Bradfield, A O’Driscoll, J Kenneally, D Twomey.

Subs: J Meade, D McSweeney, G Harrington.

Referee: Paul McDermott.