PETER O'BRIEN: My all-time Top 5 tractors

Having profiled an impressive 150 tractors for The Southern Star so far, superfan PETER O'BRIEN has taken his foot off the pedal to select the top five that impressed him most, for various reasons

MY association with The Southern Star started by submitting some local seasonal photos.

A photo of a tractor ploughing in the mist over Oysterhaven Bay was selected for the cover of the Star’s Farming magazine and on approaching the editor with other photos, a column was suggested.

Despite writing occasional articles for the Classic Tractor magazine, a regular column seemed very daunting, so I set myself a 50-article target.

The journey has been most enjoyable – I have learned a great deal about the tractors in my articles, and had enjoyable conversations with like-minded enthusiasts. There is a great sense of pride in having my work published – this piece being article 150.

To mark this considerable milestone, the editor suggested I reflect on previous pieces and select five of my favourites. I have noted the months they first appeared in the paper, too.

I would like to thank all those who read my articles, take the time for correspondence and especially those in The Southern Star office for their enthusiasm and support for the column. Here are five of my favourites so far:

Ryan Dudley’s Iseki TU160 Landhope, March 2023

Ryan Dudley is an avid tractor enthusiast who, at the young age of nine, purchased his own tractor. Hailing from Ballinacarriga in Garnish on the Beara peninsula, Ryan worked tirelessly over the past number of years, saved up money whenever he could to make his dream of purchasing his own tractor a reality.

Finally, Ryan purchased his Iseki TU160 in 2021 and with help of his father David, fully restored the tractor as a winter project.

Ryan’s tractor is kept busy pushing in silage for cattle, as well as rotavating and tilling local vegetable plots. I had an enjoyable chat with Ryan’s father David, and I am happy to choose this as my No 1 Farm Classic. It demonstrates that no matter how young or old you are, Ryan’s Iseki is testament that with hard work, determination and a little bit of help, any dream is possible.

David Brown 1412, Feb 2022

Launched in 1974, the David Brown 1410 and 1412 tractors were the firm’s first foray into the turbo-charged tractor market. A small but mighty 3.6l engine produced a considerable 91hp. It features selectamatic hydraulics, hydrostatic steering and David Brown’s Hydrashift semi-powershift transmission.

Later models were fitted with the VQ cab, and the 500,000th tractor produced by David Brown at Meltham, West Yorkshire, was a 1412.

In my youth, this was also the workhorse of a neighbouring farmer and the tractor I learned to drive on. I have fond memories of looking out over the bonnet from the VQ cab, the whistle of turbo in-between pulling gears on the Hydrashift lever to the left of the dash. As a teen, I felt a king drawing in bales with a spike – the tractor needing only a little encouragement to make the nose rise.

Fiat 180-90, October 2021

Regular readers of the Farm Classics column will probably be aware of my fondness for Italian tractors.

Many Fiats have featured over the last few years, but my all-time favourite Fiat is the 180-90 (with the F140 a close second). Taking over the reins from the 1880DT, the 180-90 was the range topper of the 90 series, backed up by its slightly less powerful stablemate, the 160-90.

Instantly recognisable by its straight-line styling and terracotta paintwork, the dominating stance of the 180-90 resonates muscle.

Power comes from Fiat’s 8.1l turbo-charged engine producing a substantial 180hp. The powershift, column change gearbox is also novel in its design.

While a good number of these tractors worked in Ireland, and indeed Cork, there were never plentiful, and it is a rare sight to see one working today. A tractor built to work, the size, power, and styling of the 180-90 is what really appeals to me.

Lamborghini Racing 165, October 2022

I have been taking photos of agricultural machinery for almost 18 years and have a substantial archive built up – the rarer the tractor, the better!

The majority of the photos for the articles are from my own collection, with some help drafted in from fellow agricultural photographer Shane Casey on occasion.

I happened across a Lamborghini Racing 165 in a dealer’s yard, one owner, traded in, in great condition with a genuine 10,000 hours on the clock. A rare beast in Ireland, these tractors are essentially Same Titan tractors in silver. Being honest, I knew very little about the model of tractor.

After some intensive research, I found the tractor is not only impressive in appearance, but also highly specified for its era, boasting a 27-speed powershift transmission, with shuttle and linkage controls built into the gearstick as well as a pre-set engine speed button. Just a pity I didn’t get the chance to test drive it!

175 Years of MF and the Irish Link: November 2022

Steeped in both agricultural heritage and history, 2022 marked 175 years of the Massey Ferguson tractor brand.

To celebrate, Massey Ferguson manufactured a limited number of special edition tractors across six of its current bestselling tractors that had special 3D metallic chrome 175th anniversary decals, with each side of the bonnet painted in Ferguson 20 ‘Little grey Fergie’ grey, a fitting gesture to the tractor that established the company.

I was fortunate to be at the SIMA machinery show in Paris 2022 where a Ferguson 20 took centre stage alongside a special 175th commemorative edition 5S tractor. The Ferguson 20 drew huge attention and I enjoyed writing my report for The Southern Star where I found it fitting to include the Irish heritage of the brand with the revolutionary ‘Ferguson System’ draft control system designed by Harry Ferguson of Co Down. Ferguson was also instrumental in standardising tractor and implement hitching points which led to the compatibility of different tractor and implement brands. Only an Irishman could do it!

