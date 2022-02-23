Considerable power from a small engine

THE 1970s saw the introduction of turbocharging to four-cylinder tractors in order to increase horsepower.

The performance and popularity of tractors such as the Ford 7000 set many manufacturers on a quest to add a turbocharged option to the top of their portfolios.

Innovative David Brown announced their offering at Smithfield Show in 1974 in the form of the 91hp 1410 and 1412 tractors.

The 1412 produces a considerable 91hp from its small 3.6l engine. A high specification tractor, Selectamatic hydraulics, oil cooler, hydrostatic steering, as well as 540 and 1000 speed PTO all came as standard.

While the 1410 has a 12-speed synchromesh gearbox, the 1412 is fitted with David Brown’s ground-breaking ‘hydrashift’ transmission.

Controlled by a lever to the right of the dashboard, 1-4 can be engaged on the move, without clutching, while also providing engine braking.

A single floor-mounted lever to the right of the seat selects H-M-L-R totalling 12F and 4R gears.

David Brown launched its Q cab in in 1975 and later upgraded to the VQ cab in 1977, as shown in the photo, with its widened doors for easier access.

Sitting in the high driving position gives a particularly good view ahead of the 1412s long nose.

The hand throttle is to the left of the dash, while a stop/run lever is conveniently located underneath, within arm’s reach from the ground.

Also to the left of the driver’s seat is the PTO handbrake clutch which had to lifted high before engaging the PTO lever under the driver’s seat to the right, in a type of gymnastics move for the operator!

The cab is rubber-mounted with the foot throttle tucked into the right of the dash console – often leading to a stiff knee after a long day.

Sliding top and rear windows closed off the rear of the cab with a heater and radio also on offer.

The right wing of the cab offered a single opening window, with a toolbox housed on the opposite wing.

Also worthy of note was the Deluxe Sekura cab option.

Interestingly, the half a millionth tractor produced by David Brown at Meltham, West Yorkshire, was a 1412 and to celebrate the milestone, the tractor was treated to royal purple paint on the top of the cab as well as purple decals.

The tractor was auctioned at the Smithfield show in 1977, with the proceeds donated to the Queen’s Silver Jubilee Fund.

