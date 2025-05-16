Miskella goal saves the day for Cork minors

CORK 2-17

TIPPERARY 0-20 (aet)

CORK are through to a Munster MFC final against old rivals Kerry on Friday, May 23rd, but only by the skin of their teeth.

Tipperary gave everything to try and cause the shock of the summer in last Monday’s memorable provincial semi-final at FBD Semple Stadium.

The sides were level heading into the dying embers of extra-time. Then, a Jack Hanrahan run set up Ballincollig’s Joe Miskella to fire to the net and break Tipp hearts.

It was a game full of drama but, ahead of the decider, Cork must improve as Kerry beat Clare 3-16 to 1-6 in the other last-four encounter.

A strong West Cork representation saw Ben Coffey, Tom Whooley (both Clonakilty), Niall O’Callaghan, Eoin Maguire (both Castlehaven), captain Cathal McCarthy (St Colum’s), Rory Twohig (Kilmeen), Jerry O’Leary (Ballinascarthy), Ronan Hayes (Carbery Rangers) and Donagh Flynn (Argideen Rangers) all start.

Daniel McCarthy (Castlehaven) and Sam Long (Newcestown) were also introduced as substitutes.

O’Callaghan, Maguire and Paddy Murphy opened the scoring for the Rebels to make it 0-3 to 0-0 inside 16 minutes.

Tipp got their first score a minute later through a Ned O’Meara two-pointed free but outscored Cork 0-8 to 0-4 during an improved second quarter.

O’Meara got 0-5 during that timeframe while a Ben Corkery-Delaney two-pointer and a Whooley free were crucial in keeping Cork in touch. It was 0-8 to 0-7 in Tipp’s favour at the break.

The Premier went 0-10 to 0-8 ahead with 20 minutes to go as Killian Smith and the impressive Seán Griffin had Cork in serious trouble.

1-4 without reply moved the Rebels back in front however, as Maguire and Corkery-Delaney hit the target.

The key scores were delivered by two Carbery players. A two-pointer from St Colums’ McCarthy was a well-taken effort from beyond the ’45. A superb goal from Argideen Rangers’ Flynn handed his team a five-point buffer.

Tipp enjoyed purple patch soon after, outscoring their opponents 0-6 to 0-1 to force extra-time. Some brilliant O’Meara free-taking was crucial to force additional time.

The two extra periods proved a war of attrition however, as both sides struggled to gain control.

Castlehaven substitute, Daneil McCarthy, was the player keeping Cork in it with a string of superb scores including a 73rd minute equaliser. That effort preceded Miskella’s match-winning goal to secure Cork’s Munster final berth.

Scorers

Cork: D McCarthy (2f), B Corkery-Delaney (1 tp) 0-4 each, E Maguire 0-3, D Miskella, D Flynn 1-0 each, C McCarthy 0-2 (1 tp), T Whooley (f), N O’Callaghan, S O’Sullivan, P Murphy 0-1 each.

Tipperary: N O’Meara 0-10 (4f, 3 tp f), S Griffin 0-4, J Murphy 0-3 (1tp), K Fitzgerald, K Smith, S Burke 0-1 each.

Cork: R Twohig; B Coffey, A Keane, M Kiernan; J O’Leary, C McCarthy (captain), B Cronin; S Kelleher-Leavy, R Hayes; T Whooley, D Flynn, N O’Callaghan; P Murphy, B Corkery-Delaney, E Maguire.

Subs: S O’Sullivan for P Murphy (7, inj); E Looney for J O’Leary (44); D McCarthy for E Maguire (50); J Hanrahan for N O’Callaghan (54); J Miskella for T Whooley (56); S Long for S O’Sullivan (60); T Whooley for D Flynn (70, inj); EG O’Sullivan for S Kelleher-Leavy (74).

Tipperary: J O’Brien; C McInerney, D Charles, C Hurley; D Bresnan, N Delaney, J Kearney; S Griffin, A McAndrew; S Burke, K Smith, K Fitzgerald; D McCormack, N O’Meara (captain), D Maher.

Subs: J McGonigle for A McAndrew (21), C Hall for N Delaney (42), C Morrissey for D McCormack (49), R Grace for K Fitzgerald (53), J Murphy for D Maher (59), D McCormack for D Bresnan (75), K Fitzgerald for K Smith (78), R O’Reilly for J McGonigle (80).

Referee: E Horan (Kerry).