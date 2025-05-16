Uisce Éireann appealing to communities across Cork to reduce water usage

WATER supplies in Macroom, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Glengarriff, Freemount, Whitechurch, Goleen, Crookhaven, Bantry, Mallow and surrounding areas under pressure due to high demand.

Uisce Éireann is urging communities across County Cork to make every effort to conserve water and reduce usage.

The appeal comes as the current prolonged spell of dry weather, coupled with increased demand, is putting significant pressure on water supplies in the county.

These areas include Macroom, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Glengarriff, Freemount, Whitechurch, Goleen, Crookhaven, Bantry, Mallow and surrounding areas.

Speaking about the urgent need to conserve water, Uisce Éireann's water operations manager, Niall O’Riordan said: 'This long period of dry weather has resulted in low reservoir and river levels. We are seeing very high demand on supplies across Cork County. With the current spell of warm, dry weather expected to continue into next week Uisce Éireann is reminding customers across the county to be mindful of their water use and to do what they can to conserve water. This will be critical in ensuring these supplies are protected over the coming weeks and into the summer months. We are continuing to monitor all supplies and take appropriate action to manage demand. If measures or restrictions need to be implemented to help manage water supply local communities will be updated.'

Simple actions, such as taking a shorter shower, placing a basin in the sink and fixing leaking taps can all make a significant impact.

Uisce Éireann has developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator to help people find out how much water they are saving and what they can do to save even more.

Check it out at water.ie/calculator.ie

This is also a good time for people to spot any underground leaks outside their home or business.

Signs of such leaks may include persistent moisture in areas of the lawn or driveway, even during dry weather.

Uisce Éireann’s first fix free scheme provides for a free leak repair on private property where such a leak is identified.

For information on the scheme, along with lots of easy-to-follow water-saving tips, visit water.ie.

To report leaks on the public network, or for more information, the Uisce Éireann helpdesk is available 24/7 at 1800 278 278.