Market expansion for Clonakilty Distillery

Clonakilty Distillery’s Irish whiskey, gin and vodka is on sale in the UK as of the beginning of May, on the back of a partnership the brand have announced with leading drinks distributor Marussia Beverages.

It represents the latest market expansion for the distillery, who are now distributing in over a dozen countries including the United States, Canada, South Africa, Japan, France, South Korea, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Italy and Austria.

Clonakilty Distillery founder Michael Scully said that the partnership builds on an existing relationship: ‘Clonakilty and Marussia Beverages are already working successfully in other markets including France and the US; this is an exciting opportunity to introduce our brands to a wider audience in the UK and lay the foundations in making Clonakilty Irish whiskies and white spirits, the premium choice for discerning UK consumers.’