West Cork LGFA clubs battle for county league semi-final spots

THE latter stages of this year’s Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA county leagues sees a host of West Cork clubs in title and promotion contention.

Three West Cork LGFA sides, Castlehaven, Clonakilty and Kinsale are harbouring aspirations of a Division 1 Group 2 top-two finish and county league semi-final berth ahead of next weekend’s final round of matches.

Last Thursday, Kinsale and Naomh Abán’s Group 2 fixture ended 3-10 to 2-9 to the hosts in Kinsale. This was a significant result as it represented leaders Naomh Abán’s first league defeat and moved Kinsale into a joint-share of Division 1 Group 2’s lead alongside the Ballyvourney club.

Three first half goals did the damage for a Kinsale team Caoimhe Horgan top-scored with 1-6. Áine Kearney (1-1), Sophie Collins (1-0), Daire Tyner, Ava McCarthy and Hannah Deasy (0-1 each) also contributed.

Roisín Lehane (1-6), Joanne Kelly (1-1), Annie Maher and Doireann Vaughan (0-1 each) were on target for the visitors.

As it stands, heading into the final round of fixtures, Kinsale and Naomh Abán are level at the summit on 9 points apiece. The Haven, Fermoy and Clon are right behind on 6 points each.

Next Sunday, Clonakilty travel to Naomh Abán, Castlehaven host a winless Bride Rovers and Kinsale are in Fermoy. All clubs bar Bride are in with a shout of a possible county league semi-final place.

Two from five clubs will finish in the top two berths with any teams, level on points, final placings decided by head-to-head record first and then scoring difference.

Thankfully, things are much clearer in Group 1 of Division 1. Reigning county champions Aghada and Glanmire have already secured their semi-final berths prior to their upcoming showdown at the Pike, Sallybrook.

Identical records of four wins out of four means whoever emerges victorious will secure top spot in Group 1 and a home semi-final.

Elsewhere in the group, O’Donovan Rossa host Éire Óg with the Skibbereen club hoping to end a run of four consecutive league defeats. Also next Sunday, Mourneabbey are expected to overpower St Val’s and cement a third-place finish.

***

Promotion chasing Bantry Blues travelled to Abhainn Dalla and recorded their fourth Division 2 county league victory last Sunday.

The West Cork club won a close game 2-10 to 2-9 thanks to Sarah Bishop (0-5), Lainey Barry, Eve Murphy (1-0 each), Holly Sheehan, Molly O’Sullivan, Rachel Murphy, Laura O’Sullivan and Caitlin O’Mahony (0-1 each) scores.

Another West Cork promotion chaser, Rosscarbery, were away to Inch Rovers and eager to keep pace in the top echelons of Division 2.

Ross were pushed all the way before losing a tight encounter 2-11 to 0-9. Ciara O’Rourke top-scored with 0-5 in a game Etaoin Hayes (0-2), Gemma O’Sullivan and Sandra O’Donoghue (0-1 each) also impressed.

League leaders Carrigaline maintained their perfect league record at the summit of the standings by overcoming Valley Rovers 4-14 to 3-8. Douglas won their third Division 2 fixture of the season by defeating Araglen Desmonds Buí 2-25 to 1-5.

So, with two rounds of Division 2 fixtures remaining, Carrigaline are 3 points clear of second-placed Bantry with Rosscarbery and Douglas just behind on 6 points each.

In Division 3, West Cork club Tadhg Mac Carthaigh had home advantage for the visit of bottom placed Watergrasshill.

As expected, the Caheragh side claimed their third league win of the campaign thanks to a 6-16 to 3-6 triumph. Ellen Hurley (1-5) and Alaia O’Sullivan (1-4) were in top form.

Tadhg Mac Carthaigh’s other scores came from Jennifer Collins (1-2), Helena Collins, Sheelagh O’Donovan (1-1 each), Katie Kingston (1-0), Rachel Leonard (0-2) and Ruby O’Donovan (0-1).

Dohenys were also on the road last weekend, travelling to Mallow in search of their second Division 2 win. A 2-12 to 2-8 success was just reward for an excellent Dohenys performance in which Abbie McCarthy (1-3), Ava O’Donovan (0-4), Kellyann Buttimer (1-0), Rachel McCarthy (0-3), Mairead Crowley (0-2) were on target.

***

Bandon maintained their perfect league record and stayed in the Division 4 promotion hunt courtesy of a 3-11 to 0-5 victory away to Kilshannig. Annemarie Troy, Evelyn McCarthy and Laura Cummins’ goals kept the lilywhites in a share of the division’s lead with Ballinora.

The latter proved too strong for Beara, registering a convincing Division 4 victory over the rural peninsula last Sunday. Katie O’Sullivan (1-1) and Becky O’Sullivan (0-1) scored for a battling Beara.

West Cork LGFA representatives Ibane Ladies and Clann na nGael were both involved in important Division 5 fixtures last weekend.

Ibane had home advantage for Knocknagree’s visit and were unlucky to lose by 4 points, 3-9 to 3-5.

Clann na nGael faced a difficult assignment in Ballincollig. The promotion-chasing side proved too strong for their West Cork opponents, registering a convincing win to stay joint-top alongside Youghal.

Ilen Rovers took a giant leap towards promotion from Division 6 with their fifth league victory in as many outings last Sunday.

Second placed Glanworth offered the league leaders’ toughest test to date but lost a high-scoring encounter 5-21 to 5-9 in Rath.

Maebh Collins (4-8), Keelin Murphy (0-6), Leah Carey (1-1), Alice Bushe, Saorla Carey (0-2 each), Maria Connolly and Sarah Connolly (0-1 each) were on Ilen’s scoresheet.

Courcey Rovers and Muintir Gabriels met in Ballinspittle with the home side recording a 5-17 to 2-4 Division 6 win.

The two top ranked teams in Division 7 Group 1 were scheduled to meet in Shanagarry until West Cork’s St Colum’s had to give St Colman’s a walkover. As a result, the latter have moved 3 points clear of the Kealkill side in the Group 1 standings.

Keelnameela hosted Division 8 pacesetters Mitchelstown last Saturday night. The West Cork club put in a commendable display before succumbing to a 3-10 to 1-6 defeat. Aoife McCarthy (0-4), Megan Ryan (1-0), Emer Moroney and Sorcha McCarthy (0-1 each) were on Keelnameela’s scoresheet.

***

Éire Óg made history by winning the Ovens club’s first ever Cork LGFA U21A title following a 2-11 to 2-8 win over Mourneabbey in their recent county final.

A thrilling game from start to finish saw Éire Óg win by 3 points thanks to Méabh McGoldrick, Sadhbh McGoldrick (1-2 each), Lisa Murphy, Orlaith Cremin, Mya O’Sullivan (0-2 each) and Erin Healy (0-1) scores.

The two McGoldrick’s early goals helped Éire Óg on their way to victory in a game Mourneabbey’s Laura Walsh also starred.