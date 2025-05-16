€100 fine for man for homegrown cannabis

A DRIMOLEAGUE man who grew cannabis for his own medicinal use was fined €100 by Judge Mark O’Connell at a recent sitting of Bantry District Court.

Sgt Tony Mulcahy said the four plants that the accused, Jeremy Warren of Deelish, Castledonovan, Drimoleague, took responsibility for, after Gda Andrew Manning searched his premises on September 20th 2023, would have had a value of €3,200 on maturity.

The sergeant said the accused ‘co-operated with the gardaí at all times’ and he told the court that Jeremy Warren had just one previous conviction for simple possession.

In mitigation, Flor Murphy, solicitor, handed the accused’s medical records into court and said his client is ‘now getting by without it.’

Judge O’Connell gave the accused three months to pay the €100 fine for possession; and he marked a second charge of cultivation proved but taken into consideration.