Man stole jackets from Kinsale cars

A MAN who stole jackets from two separate unlocked cars in Kinsale last year must come up with compensation for the owner of one of the jackets which wasn’t recovered, a court heard last week.

Thomas Plunkett of Cramer Court, Belgooly pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court to the two theft charges.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Monika Leech that on April 11th 2024 Barry McDermott had parked his black Audi car on Long Quay in Kinsale.

‘The accused went into Mr McDermott’s unlocked car and stole a Helly Hansen jacket worth €300, sunglasses worth €200 and approximately €15 in cash,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

Mr Plunkett was arrested and interviewed under caution and admitted the thefts.

Sgt Mulcahy said that on the same night Theresa Walsh saw a male entering her unlocked car, which had been parked on Eastern Road, where a jacket valued at €200 was stolen.

He said that no damage was caused to either car and that the Helly Hansen jacket was the only jacket recovered.

The court heard that Mr Plunkett has 49 previous convictions including two for theft, one for robbery and one for making off without paying for fuel.

Judge Leech said that he would have to come up with €200 for the rain jacket, while his solicitor Myra Dinneen said it would take him four weeks to come up with the compensation.

Judge Leech remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court on June 6th next and directed him to have the money in court where she said sentencing could then be finalised.