Macroom students visit EU parliament

A group of transition year students from St Mary’s Secondary School in Macroom had the opportunity recently to visit the European Parliament in Strasbourg as part of an all-expenses-paid, three-day educational trip.

The adventure was the result of hard work and creativity from four students, Emily Mehigan, Cara O’Brien, Katie Purcell, and Chloe Lehane who, under the guidance of their business teacher Ms. Arlene O’Donoghue, entered and won a national competition.

To secure their place, the team created an innovative video outlining how the EU could address the growing issue of digital addiction among young people.

Through an internal school competition, their classmates Éabha Ní Chonaola, Amy White, Ellen O’Donoghue, Grace Tuohy, Zong O’Riordan, and Jessica Murphy joined the team for the EU trip.

The standout moment of the trip was the day spent in the European Parliament itself where the girls took on the role of MEPs, engaging in passionate debates, discussions, and voting sessions on major issues like climate change, women’s rights, and international cooperation.

They also had the chance to take part in a live Q&A with the vice-president of the European Parliament, Younous Omarjee.

The students also had the chance to collaborate with young people from all across Europe and further afield, as far as Tahiti, exchanging ideas and perspectives in a unique, multicultural setting. The students’ courage and eloquence in speaking on the parliament floor was a very proud moment for their teachers.

Aside from politics, the group enjoyed a scenic boat tour along the River Ill, admiring the city’s charming half-timbered houses and picturesque bridges.

They also visited Strasbourg Cathedral, and enjoyed the city’s cobbled streets and vibrant squares.

This opportunity would not have been possible without the work of Ms. Arlene O’Donoghue, and a special thank-you was extended to Mr. Galvin for his support and accompanying the students.

Both teachers said they could not be prouder of these students, who represented their school with pride.