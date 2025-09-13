GARDENING: Plump pumpkins and beautiful beetroot

It really was a good summer and lots of garden plants performed exceptionally well. A wide variety of fruits and vegetables thrived in the sun and, although watering was essential at times, we got just enough rain to keep things on

track.

These are memories to hold onto since autumn came in. Temperatures are lower now and it is unlikely they will soar into the twenties again this year. There will be a slow swing towards hardier crops as the season progresses, but for the moment enjoy the wide range of fruit and vegetables and the profusion of flowers. It’s a season when many rewards come rolling in.

Harvest home

Pumpkins are ripening fast and will be ready to harvest earlier than usual. When the skin is a good colour and fruits aren’t swelling any more, then cut them free from the plant leaving a few centimetres of stem attached. Rot may start at the wound if you break the stem off. Pumpkins will certainly keep until Halloween, even if lifted early, and most will keep for many months if stored in a cool, dry, frost-free place.

It has been an exceptional year for beans of all kinds, the challenge is to keep picking climbing varieties before the beans swell too much and the pods turn stringy and tough. This happens eventually no matter how hard you try, but enjoy the glut in the meantime.

Courgettes and cucumbers can keep growing fruits right through October in a kind autumn. Watch out for monster fruits hiding under leaves.

Some brassicas are looking a bit tatty in my garden. Caterpillars have been relentless this summer, but they should reduce numbers in wetter conditions. There’s time for winter plants to grow and bounce back, so don’t give up on any plant that has suffered a caterpillar attack.

Beautiful beetroot

This seems to be a ‘love it or hate it’ vegetable. People’s taste buds do differ, but I also wonder if the only beetroot people are familiar with is the kind pickled in jars. Try boiling and peeling small beets before covering them in lemon juice and chopped herbs, or roast larger roots in a mix of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. You can mash boiled beets with garlic and spices to make a tasty dip. The adventurous can try making beetroot crisps.

Beetroot isn’t hard to grow and if you have a greenhouse or polytunnel you can sow some seeds now. Start these in modules filled with good compost and plant out in rows when they are big enough. Plants will get some growing done before cold weather arrives and they put on another spurt as days lengthen again. You should have some tasty small roots to eat in late winter and early spring.

Other sowings in a greenhouse or polytunnel

Keep sowing winter lettuce varieties and cut and come again leaves like rocket, land cress, lamb’s lettuce and mustard greens. You can also sow spinach and spinach beet.

Swiss chard will grow slowly from a September sowing but it should make plenty of good leaves and stems by next spring.

Try sowing winter turnips and spring cabbage. You can even sow a row of an early carrot variety if you can keep the seedlings

slug-free.

Pak Choi can be a gamble at this time of year, but if it’s worth sowing a row if you have the space. Thin seedlings out to 10cm apart and you may get good plants if hard frosts are late to arrive.

Clearing and tidying

Many border plants have finished earlier than usual and the leaves look tatty as they start to brown. Some dead stems look attractive and can be left in place, but ones that start to rot and look messy should be cut and cleared away. Crocosmia plants collapse in all directions and it’s best to just chop the leaves down. They can be used in the base of a compost heap if you are sure there aren’t any sneaky bulbs in the mix – this plant spreads at any opportunity.

Japanese anemone

This stalwart of the autumn garden can flower for weeks. Don’t be in a rush to cut back stems because many will produce new flowers lower down, once the higher ones are finished. Plants spread easily – they push out long roots which pop up new stems. Dig out any extra roots around the clump if you want to keep plants under control. You will need to dig deeply and follow roots to an end. Don’t add roots to the compost heap.

Buy Bulbs

Keep an eye out for the favourites like tulips and narcissi. These make great container displays if bought new each year. You may also choose to pot up some hyacinth bulbs for Christmas displays – these all make great presents if you are thinking ahead.