Fernandes brothers shine for Drinagh Rangers B in nine-goal rout of Baltimore

BALTIMORE 0

DRINAGH RANGERS B 9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DRINAGH Rangers B registered a one-sided win on the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division’s opening weekend at the Baltimore Road on Sunday.

There is a fresh look to Rangers B’s line-up this season, as many of manager Eamonn Connolly’s side have signed for Drinagh’s first team. But their line-up still possesses plenty of quality.

Up front, the Fernandes brothers, Daniel and Damien, offer pace and finishing alongside the hardworking Evan Fitzpatrick. Although rarely challenged in this season opener, Drinagh B goalkeeper Shane Kingston, as well as defenders Gavin McCarthy and Denis O’Driscoll, will make life difficult for any opposing attack.

It was a horrible day at the office for newly-promoted Baltimore, who won the Championship title last season.

Disappointingly, the hosts were without several first-team regulars due to GAA commitments and played with ten outfield players. As a result of Baltimore’s numerical disadvantage, Drinagh dominated possession and territory throughout a one-sided encounter.

The Crabs, at full strength, will be tough opponents for anyone in the division. Although this was a game to forget, Baltimore’s players' efforts underline why they possess the requisite commitment to survive once back to full strength.

As for Drinagh, three points and a clean sheet represents the best possible start for a young squad in the top tier. Make no mistake, Rangers B will upset some of the Premier Division’s top sides as the season progresses.

The visitors forced Baltimore to defend in numbers from the start. It is to the Crabs’ credit that they kept a solid defensive shape and forced Rangers B to work for every opening. A back four including Brian Minihane, Kieran O’Driscoll, Alan Davis and Kieran O’Brien repelled a series of attacks and never shirked a tackle.

Having remained steadfast in the face of mounting pressure, Baltimore were guilty of conceding a sloppy opener after ten minutes. Gavin McCarthy’s speculative delivery into the penalty box evaded goalkeeper Denis McCarthy and nestled in the back of the net.

McCarthy redeemed himself with a superb stop to deny Damien Fernandes shortly after. This was a period in which Drinagh’s Daniel Fernandes and Evan Fitzpatrick were each guilty of wasting scoring opportunities.

Baltimore had a rare sight of goal from a corner shortly after – Karl Stakelum’s header forced a save out of Shane Kingston inside a crowded penalty box.

Rangers B’s reaction was instant, and a flowing move ended with the visitors doubling their advantage. Receiving the ball from Liam Daly on the corner of the area, Damien Fernandes lashed a terrific shot into the bottom corner after 20 minutes.

A period of sustained pressure yielded a third goal just shy of the half hour. Despite heroic Baltimore defending, their opponents' consistent efforts were rewarded when Daniel Fernandes hammered home a cracking drive.

Three-nile became 4-0 once Darragh Coakley set up Evan Fitzpatrick to find the back of the net after 31 minutes.

A tiring Baltimore defence was powerless to stop Rangers from adding to their total eight minutes before the break. Daniel Fernandes turned provider, setting up Darragh Coakley to wallop the ball into the roof of the net.

From that point onwards it was all about damage limitation for an overworked Baltimore.

The impressive Fernandes brothers, Daniel and Damien, were a constant threat whenever in possession and caused issues for the home side’s back four.

Daniel grabbed his second goal courtesy of a venomous finish. His brother also bagged a brace and would have completed a hat-trick but for a marvellous Shane Kingston finger-tip save.

Kingston was powerless to prevent Drinagh B’s Anthony O’Sullivan from volleying home however, or David Curran sliding in to wrap up a facile Drinagh Rangers B victory.

BALTIMORE: Denis McCarthy, Brian Minihane, Alan Davis, Karl Stakelum, Kieran O’Brien, Jason Minihane (captain), Danny Collins, James Kitt, Patrick Bohane, Kieran Lynch, Kieran O’Driscoll.

DRINAGH RANGERS B: Shane Kingston, Gavin McCarthy, Conor Bradfield, Brendan O’Donovan, Denis O’Driscoll, Ryan Daly, Liam Daly, Evan Fitzpatrick, Daniel Fernandes (captain), Damien Fernandes, Darragh Coakley.

Subs: David Curran, Anthony O’Sullivan, Kenny Kingston, Brendan Crowley.

Referee: Sean Doyle.